Boity gets candid about living with ancestral gifts: Madlozi are hectic!

Taking her followers into the life as a person deeply connected to her ancestors, media personality Boity Thulo got candid about how her ancestral journey has affected life as she knew it, including exposing fake friends.

Boity took to Twitter at the weekend to share how shook she was at how ancestors have the unpleasant but necessary tendency of lifting the lid on some friends' ulterior motives.

“The Dlozis will always disappoint you about the friends you thought were 'the ones'," Boity said.

The rapper said her underground gang don't play when it comes to exposing fake ties in her life. H for Hectic!

“Haai, Madlozi a hectic, bathong. Yeses!”