Boity gets candid about living with ancestral gifts: Madlozi are hectic!
Taking her followers into the life as a person deeply connected to her ancestors, media personality Boity Thulo got candid about how her ancestral journey has affected life as she knew it, including exposing fake friends.
Boity took to Twitter at the weekend to share how shook she was at how ancestors have the unpleasant but necessary tendency of lifting the lid on some friends' ulterior motives.
“The Dlozis will always disappoint you about the friends you thought were 'the ones'," Boity said.
The rapper said her underground gang don't play when it comes to exposing fake ties in her life. H for Hectic!
“Haai, Madlozi a hectic, bathong. Yeses!”
LOL! The Dlozis will always disappoint you about the friends you thought were “the ones”.... 😬😂— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 2, 2020
Her tweet saw a lot of her followers try to figure out if her ancestors had “ended” a particular celebrity friendship that had sparked her sharing, as names such as Khanya Mkangisa and Bonang Matheba popped up.
But Boity simply blue-ticked all that and went on to tell her followers to always be aware that at times the people they call friends don't have good intentions for them.
The young sangoma, who always raps about her underground gang (read ancestors) having her back, told tweeps that their ancestors also have their backs. She went on to share in four words, actions tweeps could take to help themselves in such situations.
According to Boity, if you do one or all four of these things, “you'll be fine”.
I’ll repeat: Phahla, Geza, Gapa, Futha. You’ll be fine. ❤️ #ReturnToSender— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 2, 2020
And just in case your language knowledge still needs updating:
To “phahla”, means to get the toxins out, most commonly through the number two. Second is to “geza”, which means to wash. Third is to “ugugapa”, which is to remove toxins by bringing it up through the mouth. And lastly is to “ugufutha”, which is to inhale the suggested remedy through smoke or steaming.