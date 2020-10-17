CutenessAlert! Vuyo Ngcukana says he's funnier than bae Renate Stuurman

Actor Vuyolwethu Ngcukana took to Twitter to claim the title of the funnier partner this week, reminding us that he is still madly in love!

After sliding into her DMs in 2018, Vuyo has taken every opportunity to remind us that he is head-over-heels in love with fellow actress Renate Stuurman.

This week Vuyo told Twitter followers that though Renate has her funny moments, he takes the cake when it comes to being the funny guy in their wholesome romance.

Replying to a tweep asking the public about who’s the funnier person in the relationship, Vuyo boasted about his comedic upper hand.

“I’ll give her props for her humour but I’ve set the bar really high in this relationship, I’m way funnier,” wrote Vuyo.