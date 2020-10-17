#CutenessAlert! Vuyo Ngcukana says he's funnier than bae Renate Stuurman
Actor Vuyolwethu Ngcukana took to Twitter to claim the title of the funnier partner this week, reminding us that he is still madly in love!
After sliding into her DMs in 2018, Vuyo has taken every opportunity to remind us that he is head-over-heels in love with fellow actress Renate Stuurman.
This week Vuyo told Twitter followers that though Renate has her funny moments, he takes the cake when it comes to being the funny guy in their wholesome romance.
Replying to a tweep asking the public about who’s the funnier person in the relationship, Vuyo boasted about his comedic upper hand.
“I’ll give her props for her humour but I’ve set the bar really high in this relationship, I’m way funnier,” wrote Vuyo.
I’ll give her props for her humor but I’ve set the bar really high in this relationship, I’m way funnier. https://t.co/3F9aszghCx— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) October 13, 2020
Renate has yet to respond to her boyfriend's claims but tweeps were kinda certain that she probably laughed it off (proving his point) ... The pair are usually seen all loved-up on social media, letting fans have a glimpse into their romance.
Earlier this year, Vuyo surprised Renate with a bouquet of roses on her birthday and had some words of encouragement for his lover.
“Have a kick-*ss day superstar. Break a leg,” wrote Vuyo.
With all these beefs and TL wars, it is really nice to bask in the light of those winning in the mjolo side of life. Keep serving us with those “love lives here” moments, everyone loves it when love keeps winning.