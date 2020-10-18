Yummy | Somizi gushes about hubby Mohale's Sunday kos cooking skills

SA’s favourite couple Somhale has us texting our friends SBWL with Somizi’s latest tweet, complimenting his master chef hubby on his cooking skills.

The good old saying “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” often rings true. Just cook up a hearty stew and you hear wedding bells ring in your future.

This week Somizi took to Twitter to boast about media personality husband Mohale’s skills in the kitchen. The star described the scrumptious food his lover makes for him.

“How I wish you guys can taste my husband's samp. Damn, it's the best! Creamy, tasty, with small chunks of potatoes, served with chicken gizzards hearts and necks stew. The perfect Sunday kos after work,” said Somizi.