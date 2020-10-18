#Yummy | Somizi gushes about hubby Mohale's Sunday kos cooking skills
SA’s favourite couple Somhale has us texting our friends SBWL with Somizi’s latest tweet, complimenting his master chef hubby on his cooking skills.
The good old saying “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” often rings true. Just cook up a hearty stew and you hear wedding bells ring in your future.
This week Somizi took to Twitter to boast about media personality husband Mohale’s skills in the kitchen. The star described the scrumptious food his lover makes for him.
“How I wish you guys can taste my husband's samp. Damn, it's the best! Creamy, tasty, with small chunks of potatoes, served with chicken gizzards hearts and necks stew. The perfect Sunday kos after work,” said Somizi.
How I wish u guys can taste my husband's samp...damn it's the best...creamy tasty with small chunks of potatoes...served with chicken gizzards hearts and necks stew.....perfect Sunday Kos after work— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) October 11, 2020
Fans were totally jelly of the couple, wishing they too could have a partner to cook them a gourmet meal of love.
Here are a few of the tweeps who wish they had a Mohale in their lives:
Yoh I can't wait to "my husband" everything😅 https://t.co/hF2VdnfxKl— Phephetse🌸♥ (@_cerceh) October 11, 2020
Husband Cooking show loading 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rXmG3iSQ0T— SLIM MKG🇿🇦 (@_slim_mkg) October 11, 2020
Haibo. You had me there by samp and chicken gizzards. Nami I wish... When? pic.twitter.com/i80STJYQVB— Theodorah (@Theodor79154478) October 11, 2020
Yazin I also want a husband. https://t.co/zFOLupRIF6 pic.twitter.com/ajiVLYLl1x— Kanyo (@Kanyo_M) October 11, 2020
With a year of marriage under their belts, Somhale is still #couplegoals.