#Yummy | Somizi gushes about hubby Mohale's Sunday kos cooking skills

18 October 2020 - 12:00
Somizi says hubby Mohale makes the best Sunday kos.
Somizi says hubby Mohale makes the best Sunday kos.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

SA’s favourite couple Somhale has us texting our friends SBWL with Somizi’s latest tweet, complimenting his master chef hubby on his cooking skills.

The good old saying “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” often rings true. Just cook up a hearty stew and you hear wedding bells ring in your future.

This week Somizi took to Twitter to boast about media personality husband Mohale’s skills in the kitchen. The star described the scrumptious food his lover makes for him.

“How I wish you guys can taste my husband's samp. Damn, it's the best! Creamy, tasty, with small chunks of potatoes, served with chicken gizzards hearts and necks stew. The perfect Sunday kos after work,” said Somizi.

Fans were totally jelly of the couple, wishing they too could have a partner to cook them a gourmet meal of love.

Here are a few of the tweeps who wish they had a Mohale in their lives:

With a year of marriage under their belts, Somhale is still #couplegoals.

