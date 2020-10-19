TshisaLIVE

Candles & rose petals: Ntando Duma's romantic set-up post has rumours swirling

19 October 2020 - 06:00
Fans think media personality Ntando Duma has a mystery lover.
Image: Instagram/Ntando Duma

Ntando Duma sent the rumour mill into overdrive with snaps of a super romantic set-up...complete with rose petals on the bed and candles galore.

While the actress didn't divulge any details around the romantic set-up, she did have fans guessing over whether someone special has stolen her heart. 

Some followers pointed out that there was also a possibility that it could have all been apart of her character's storyline or a PR stunt. 

However, majority of her followers had their fingers crossed that the super special gesture was for Ntando and that she had found her happily ever after. 

More arrows pointed to there being a mystery person who has swept Ntando off her feet, when her celeb pals including Boity Thulo and Simz Ngema sent their well wishes through heart emojis. 

TV mogul Connie Ferguson also fueled speculation when she asked if Ntando had said yes to the "proposal".  

“Mom, I was waiting on your approval,” replied Ntando.

Well, guess only time will tell if there's another celeb wedding on the cards!

