Here's how playing 'Shaka' sometimes messes things up for SK Khoza
While actor SK Khoza is passionate about his craft and loves bringing Shaka to life on The Queen, the attention becomes "frustrating" when it messes with his food.
It's no secret that being in the spotlight comes with a string of pitfalls, including not being able to escape adoring fans at your fave restaurant, when you're starving and all you can think of is food!
Taking to Twitter, SK reflected on a recent experience where a waiter was so star-struck that he messed up his food order.
This definitely didn't sit well with the star.
“Nothing makes me mad like people who focus on asking me questions about Shaka while I order food and when the food gets to me, they did the total opposite of what I asked.
Though his character has become a household name, SK expressed that he still wanted to be treated with respect as a customer.
“Hayi man respect your damn customers!” wrote SK.
Nothing makes me mad like people who focus on asking me questions about Shaka while I order food and when the food gets to me, they did the total opposite of what I asked. Hayi maan respect your damn customers...— Sthembiso SK Khoza (@SKcoza) October 15, 2020
Some tweeps claimed SK ought to be used to such treatment by now, while others said they don't get what the big deal was because mistakes happen.
Here are some of the reactions:
Manje did you cause a scene there?— Bheki Radebe (@mabhiza_zn) October 15, 2020
Asking for Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/iRUIrUggFE
What I don't understand is you mad with people asking about Shaka or wrong order? pic.twitter.com/VFdkGWYdnk— #mufc update (@NhlakaniphoLus4) October 15, 2020
I personally think there's no big deal out of that, mistakes do happen...it's normal for people to get excited when seeing you in person, aren't you their role model?! Yes you are. That's part of being a celeb. If they did apologize, there's no use for this.— DoMore (@Zanodumo1) October 15, 2020
they get my order wrong and I'm not even a celebrity cabanga pic.twitter.com/UEBg3zbXyY— 🇿🇦Mntungwa🇿🇦 (@_s_k_1_4) October 15, 2020