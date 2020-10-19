TshisaLIVE

Here's how playing 'Shaka' sometimes messes things up for SK Khoza

19 October 2020 - 07:00
Actor SK Khoza just wants to eat without being recognised as Shaka!
Actor SK Khoza just wants to eat without being recognised as Shaka!
Image: Instagram/SK Khoza

While actor SK Khoza is passionate about his craft and loves bringing Shaka to life on The Queen, the attention becomes "frustrating" when it messes with his food. 

It's no secret that being in the spotlight comes with a string of pitfalls, including not being able to escape adoring fans at your fave restaurant, when you're starving and all you can think of is food! 

Taking to Twitter, SK reflected on a recent experience where a waiter was so star-struck that he messed up his food order. 

This definitely didn't sit well with the star. 

“Nothing makes me mad like people who focus on asking me questions about Shaka while I order food and when the food gets to me, they did the total opposite of what I asked.

Though his character has become a household name, SK expressed that he still wanted to be treated with respect as a customer.

“Hayi man respect your damn customers!” wrote SK.

Some tweeps claimed SK ought to be used to such treatment by now, while others said they don't get what the big deal was because mistakes happen. 

Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE

WATCH | SK and brother Abdul Khoza give praise to Meshack Mavuso

“I remember we used to watch you acting on 'Yizo Yizo' when we were young ... you influenced our acting”
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Cast of The Queen mock SK Khoza's viral 'inappropriate jacuzzi' video

Cast members of the hit Mzansi Magic drama series 'The Queen' have seemingly poked fun at the show's SK Khoza, after a video of him at a raucous ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'My actions were unacceptable': SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' jacuzzi video

"I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pearl Thusi reminds the streets that her twerk game is solid! TshisaLIVE
  2. #Yummy | Somizi gushes about hubby Mohale's Sunday kos cooking skills TshisaLIVE
  3. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  4. 3 reasons why Mzansi is loving Makhadzi's album TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Barbie doll' Khanyi Mbau now wants to look like the blue body avatar TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief
X