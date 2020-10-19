Here's how playing 'Shaka' sometimes messes things up for SK Khoza

While actor SK Khoza is passionate about his craft and loves bringing Shaka to life on The Queen, the attention becomes "frustrating" when it messes with his food.

It's no secret that being in the spotlight comes with a string of pitfalls, including not being able to escape adoring fans at your fave restaurant, when you're starving and all you can think of is food!

Taking to Twitter, SK reflected on a recent experience where a waiter was so star-struck that he messed up his food order.

This definitely didn't sit well with the star.

“Nothing makes me mad like people who focus on asking me questions about Shaka while I order food and when the food gets to me, they did the total opposite of what I asked.

Though his character has become a household name, SK expressed that he still wanted to be treated with respect as a customer.

“Hayi man respect your damn customers!” wrote SK.