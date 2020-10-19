SNAPS | 'Baby Jones & I are spoilt!' - Inside Minnie Dlamini's second baby shower!

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and baby Jones were spoilt with the cutest second baby shower by her besties and baby Jones' aunties at the weekend.

Minnie has been enjoying every moment of her journey to #BecomingMamaJones and this past weekend was another highlight.

Taking to Instagram, Minnie thanked her people for all the love and admitted that she cried — happy tears — more than she would have liked to, but pregnancy and the hormones wouldn't have it any other way!

“Baby Jones and I are spoilt! Baby shower no two by my child’s amazing aunties. Thank you ladies for putting together such a beautiful drive by shower. @abrooklynwinter @its_me_kyra_zeta @lefase_ and Mrs Ngebs it was perfect! To everyone that came through, I don’t know what I would do without you all. Yes, I’m a crier, thanks pregnancy,” she wrote.

Mrs Jones looked super cute and almost like a Disney princess in a Gert-Johan Coetzee creation. Minnie rocked the heaven out of the baby yellow, buff sleeved off-the-shoulder gown with matching gloves.

Just a week ago, Minnie was surprised by her mom with a beautiful baby shower. Everything from the décor to her exquisite body hugging white dress was perfect. Minnie took to her Instagram to appreciate her queens a few days later.

“My mom invited all her friends to spoil me for a surprise baby shower. She honestly went all out and I can’t be more grateful for the tribe of women that raised me and continue to love and guide me through all my stages of womanhood. I am a queen because I was raised by queens and of course the ultimate queen herself.”

Check out some snaps from the second shower below: