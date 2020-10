Lady Zamar: 'Body shamers usually have body issues they’re yet to deal with themselves'

After being cyberbullied last year for having acne, Zamar recently came out and showed off her acne-free skin.

She encouraged others going through the same to hang in there.

She took to Twitter to share a progress picture of her skin after a stan shared visuals of how they overcame acne as part of the viral “Where It started — Where I am now” challenge.

“I went through this acne phase so suddenly and so publicly. It was a mess. So glad you’ve made it through this horrible phase. I wish healing to everyone going through this now,” she tweeted.