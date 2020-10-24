Zodwa Wabantu shared her latest hair transformation & Mzansi loves it!

Zodwa Wabantu has undergone a major hair makeover, and fans are in love with her new ‘do.

Lockdown has had us going through the most, and after the emotional turmoil of the unknown due to the global panic, self-care should be at the top of our lists. The one person who got the memo is Zodwa!

The dancer and entertainer changed up her hairstyle this week, and Mzansi is just living for it. The star is known for her short styles but now she has ventured out of her comfort zone with an Afro for the gods.

Zodwa took to Instagram with a video and a few snaps her fresh new hair. She said she is tired of feeling "ugly".

“If you can’t beat them, join them. I am tired of being ugly so I’ve joined all the beautiful ladies,” said Zodwa.

Fans were awestruck by her luscious locks, with stars Refilwe Modiselle and Enhle Mbali supportive of Zodwa’s Afro in the comments section of her insta video.

“I’ll say it again, you’re not ugly. Love the new do!” wrote Enhle.

Just look at moghel!