Thickleeyonce on her mental health journey: I’m beyond proud of myself

In her latest YouTube video, Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane opened up about her mental health and why she has been taking a social media break.

As much as we love social media for all the hot goss and devilishly delicious details of our faves' lives, sometimes you need a break from the virtual streets.

Body-positivity activist Thickleeyonce has come back from her month-ish long break from social media.

In a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) vlog, the star wanted to let fans know that though she is still on the grind, her mental health had posed some challenges before she returned to social media.