Thickleeyonce on her mental health journey: I’m beyond proud of myself
In her latest YouTube video, Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane opened up about her mental health and why she has been taking a social media break.
As much as we love social media for all the hot goss and devilishly delicious details of our faves' lives, sometimes you need a break from the virtual streets.
Body-positivity activist Thickleeyonce has come back from her month-ish long break from social media.
In a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) vlog, the star wanted to let fans know that though she is still on the grind, her mental health had posed some challenges before she returned to social media.
THIS IS WHAT’S BEEN HAPPENING IN MY LIFE! New YouTube video now up https://t.co/Q5G3sVVewa pic.twitter.com/LCqMg2XW5g— #endSARS 🇳🇬 (@ThickLeeyonce) October 21, 2020
She got real about her anxiety, saying that now she is in a healthier head space after making a few changes to her life that have benefited her tremendously. The star said getting out of the house every day was a mission.
“When you’ve got mental health issues, it’s a real thing. Getting out of the house is a big *ss achievement. But I’m so proud of myself guys, I’ve been doing so, so well. I’m beyond proud of myself,” said Thickleeyonce.
The model also spoke up about depression, opening up about how she’s found ways to combat her daily battle with mental health.
“My depression makes me so, so tired. I hate it, so I pushed myself. I started changing a couple of things in my life: I changed my morning routine by waking up earlier, making my bed and opening my curtains: doing actual things to push me to get out of my house,” said Thickleeyonce.
Love and light babe! We happy that you are happy.