TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Boity and Maps reignite dating rumours

26 October 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Maps Maponyane and Boity have sparked more dating rumours.
Maps Maponyane and Boity have sparked more dating rumours.
Image: Maps Maponyane's Instagram

Boity and Maps Maponyane have sent the rumour mill into a spin again, and this time social media users are positive the two are dating.

This after the two were spotted celebrating Champagne Day together in style. However, that's not what got tongues wagging. It was the way the pair were looking into each other's eyes that sparked the dating rumours. 

In pictures shared by both Boity and Maps on Instagram, their followers couldn't help but believe there was some sort of steamy chemistry between the two. 

Here are the pictures that got everybody talking. 

Maps and Boity toasting it up on Champagne Day.
Maps and Boity toasting it up on Champagne Day.
Image: Boitumelo Thulo/ Instagram
Maps and Boity toast with Moet.
Maps and Boity toast with Moet.
Image: Boitumelo Thulo/ Instagram
Maps and Boity celebrate Champagne Day with glasses of bubbly.
Maps and Boity celebrate Champagne Day with glasses of bubbly.
Image: Boitumelo Thulo/ Instagram

Mzansi has been wanting Mr Buns to take things further with Boity.  

In August, the pair woke up to the news of their engagement, with the hashtag  #MapsEngagedByBoity topping the Twitter trends list.

Although the two laughed off the claims, people can't stop swirling more romance rumours. 

In her reality TV show Boity: Own Your Throne, the Bakae rapper joked about the two possibly making a "great couple".

“He is single, I am assuming. I am single. Why don’t we just get married? We would look cute together. Our children would be really pretty. We would be a power couple. No, I am joking.” 

Even though she was just "joking" about her and Maps being a "power couple", Boity set the record straight about her relationship with Mr Buns. 

“There are no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!”.

Candice Modiselle: 'Givers need to set boundaries because takers often don’t'

"I’m always reminded the hard way that givers need to set boundaries because takers often don’t"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Ouch! Kwesta hits back at hater: 'Save this tweet on your iClout'

Kwesta, did you have to go so hard with those Twitter bars?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Boity on Covid-19: ‘It feels like pre-lockdown 2020 was a different year'

‘It feels like 2020 pre-lockdown, SA was a different year'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Minnie, Boity & others offer words of comfort to LootLove after baby brother's untimely death

"My brother was the last person to buy me sunflowers two weeks ago, now I’m getting loads of deliveries because of him. This life is something else," ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson's royal treat for 'The Queen' team - ice cream all round TshisaLIVE
  2. Katlego Maboe addresses abuse and cheating allegations after viral video TshisaLIVE
  3. Rami Chuene was stopped by a Metro Police officer — all he wanted was to be ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee labelled 'selfish' — No-one will drive his cars when he dies, he ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LOL! Black Coffee gets dragged for playing 'role model' game wrong TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
X