SNAPS | Boity and Maps reignite dating rumours
Boity and Maps Maponyane have sent the rumour mill into a spin again, and this time social media users are positive the two are dating.
This after the two were spotted celebrating Champagne Day together in style. However, that's not what got tongues wagging. It was the way the pair were looking into each other's eyes that sparked the dating rumours.
In pictures shared by both Boity and Maps on Instagram, their followers couldn't help but believe there was some sort of steamy chemistry between the two.
Here are the pictures that got everybody talking.
Mzansi has been wanting Mr Buns to take things further with Boity.
In August, the pair woke up to the news of their engagement, with the hashtag #MapsEngagedByBoity topping the Twitter trends list.
Although the two laughed off the claims, people can't stop swirling more romance rumours.
In her reality TV show Boity: Own Your Throne, the Bakae rapper joked about the two possibly making a "great couple".
“He is single, I am assuming. I am single. Why don’t we just get married? We would look cute together. Our children would be really pretty. We would be a power couple. No, I am joking.”
Even though she was just "joking" about her and Maps being a "power couple", Boity set the record straight about her relationship with Mr Buns.
“There are no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!”.