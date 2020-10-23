Candice Modiselle: 'Givers need to set boundaries because takers often don’t'

Sometimes having a generous heart can backfire. This is what actress and media personality Candice Modiselle had to learn the hard way.

While the spirit of giving is quite common among our celebrities such as Boity, Bonang, Somizi and many others, Candice realised how a family was taking advantage of her generosity.

As her way of practising kindness, the actress soon found herself on the receiving end of a bad experience.

Candice shared her story after plus-size model Thick Leeyonce revealed on Twitter that a complete stranger just asked her for a R7,000 loan.

Giving her two cents on Leeyonce's plea for people to stop asking her for money, Candice spoke out about the level of entitlement and expectations people had which was so upsetting.

“I recently assisted this family but eventually had to block the guy I was communicating with. Sent them money for electricity and groceries.

“Three days later he told me 'Thank you, but it wasn’t enough cause we’re behind on rent. Please send more'".