TshisaLIVE

Candice Modiselle: 'Givers need to set boundaries because takers often don’t'

23 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Candice Modiselle speaks out about being exploited for her kind heart.
Candice Modiselle speaks out about being exploited for her kind heart.
Image: Via Candice Modiselle's Instagram

Sometimes having a generous heart can backfire. This is what actress and media personality Candice Modiselle had to learn the hard way.

While the spirit of giving is quite common among our celebrities such as Boity, Bonang, Somizi and many others, Candice realised how a family was taking advantage of her generosity.

As her way of practising kindness, the actress soon found herself on the receiving end of a bad experience.

Candice shared her story after plus-size model Thick Leeyonce revealed on Twitter that a complete stranger just asked her for a R7,000 loan.

Giving her two cents on Leeyonce's plea for people to stop asking her for money, Candice spoke out about the level of entitlement and expectations people had which was so upsetting.

“I recently assisted this family but eventually had to block the guy I was communicating with. Sent them money for electricity and groceries.

“Three days later he told me 'Thank you, but it wasn’t enough cause we’re behind on rent. Please send more'".    

She added how she had to make sure whether indeed the family was in desperate need of money, however she had to stop assisting them as they took advantage of her kindness.

“I’m always reminded the hard way that givers need to set boundaries because takers often don’t,” she wrote in her tweet.

Candice then revealed that what made her stop assisting entirely was when the guy started to stalk her which led to her blocking him.

MORE

Refilwe, Candice and Priddy Ugly pen heartfelt letters to Bontle Modiselle for her 30th birthday

"Welcome to the other side, the unapologetic side of life. Brace yourself for the dirty 30s," Refilwe wished sister Bontle
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Actress Candice Modiselle has 'bite-sized' lessons of self-love for her fans

Candice Modiselle wants to teach her fans to be the best versions of themselves
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Candice Modiselle defends Bontle & Priddy Ugly: Y’all disrespect them for s**ts and giggles

"Many are projecting or fishing for clout. It’s sad really."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Candice Modiselle slams people 'whining' over the return of 'Idols SA'

"Don’t forget that for many, it’s employment, not just some frivolous piece of entertainment you no longer enjoy," she said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Musa Mseleku on why he isn’t keen on MaKhumalo getting pregnant ‘the western ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Isibaya cast & crew bid farewell to veteran actor Siyabonga Thwala TshisaLIVE
  3. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sends his bae Mmabatho Montsho a sweet birthday shout-out TshisaLIVE
  4. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa hits back at people saying she’ll 'change anything on her body for money' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
X