Sexy bikinis & wine: Inside Boity’s 'soft life' vacay in Cape Town

In addition to all her achievements this year, rapper Boity Thulo has managed to also win back her sexy body and now the combos — that is her hot body, money and natural glow — are communicating while she's on holiday in Cape Town.

It seemed like a young joke just a few weeks ago, when Boity said she's decided to go back to the gym to get her sexy body back. Sis was on the TL talking about healthy eating and asking about intermittent fasting ... fast forward to October and moghel has done it!

The rapper looks stunning, she knows it and she ain't afraid to flaunt it.

Now that she has her “sexy” and groove back, sis is enjoying every minute of it and literally lived in her bikini when she went on a mini luxurious vacation to Cape Town recently.

While defining “soft life” vacations for the other kids on the social media streets, Boity lived her best life in a two piece black bikini, the cutest lil outfits or otherwise the ultimate look of luxury — sipping mimosas while wearing a white robe and a matching towel on your head.

Needless to say the streets were chaotic after she posted the bikini snaps ... especially that one that put her booty on display!

Here are the snaps below: