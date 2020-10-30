Kanye got Kim K a hologram of her late dad for her 40th birthday & fans are wilding out!

Talk about levels! Not only did Kim Kardashian hire an entire private island to celebrate her 40th birthday in style, her hubby Kanye West gifted her with a hologram of her late father.

Kim K's 40th birthday celebration has been shrouded in controversy and envy as the world continues to battle the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Kim shared video clips of the life-like hologram of her late dad, Robert George Kardashian.

"I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime," Kim tweeted.