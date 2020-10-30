Kanye got Kim K a hologram of her late dad for her 40th birthday & fans are wilding out!
Talk about levels! Not only did Kim Kardashian hire an entire private island to celebrate her 40th birthday in style, her hubby Kanye West gifted her with a hologram of her late father.
Kim K's 40th birthday celebration has been shrouded in controversy and envy as the world continues to battle the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Kim shared video clips of the life-like hologram of her late dad, Robert George Kardashian.
"I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime," Kim tweeted.
I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020
“Happy birthday Kimberley. Look at you! You are 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl.
"I am so proud of the woman you've become, Kim, and all that you've accomplished. All of the hard work and the businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to becoming a lawyer and carrying on my legacy,” said hologram Robert.
Tweeps couldn't get over the lavish gesture and how hologram Rob "sang" Kanye's praises, calling him a genius. LOL!
Gotta love how Kanye made sure the hologram of Kim’s dead father called him a genius https://t.co/jMjwkpqep8— Ann Marie Lastrassi stan (@naledimashishi) October 30, 2020
Not Kim's dad saying 'you married the most most most most most genius man in the world' 🤣 Kanye's narcissism knows no boundaries My God!— Mpume 🐐 (@MprueDie) October 30, 2020
So I wake up at 3am and find on Twitter that Trump is threatening SCOTUS that their jobs will be diminished if they don't steal the election for him.— Gringo from Motang 🇰🇵 (@Gatoram15) October 30, 2020
Kanye made a bd hologram of Kim's dad saying Kanye is the greatest.
Lil Wayne is being held hostage by Trump.
Back to bed...
“The most most most Brilliant man” is a stretch and kind of throws the whole thing off! Kanye still found a way to make it about him... It would have been perfect without that...🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️👎— Vic D Mone (@VicDMoneJr) October 30, 2020
Kanye really made the Robert Kardashian hologram call him “the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world.” https://t.co/5PZWHuZs8h— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 29, 2020
This was an odd but sweet sentiment until the hologram said “you have married the most, most, most, most, MOST genius man in the whole entire world...” and then it just lost me. Kanye’s using family to fulfill his narcissistic impulses now? Yikes— Jordan (@JenAndBouzy) October 29, 2020
Kanye, next time you make a sweet and grand gesture, don't let the internet get hold of it!