Kanye got Kim K a hologram of her late dad for her 40th birthday & fans are wilding out!

30 October 2020 - 12:14
Kanye West's birthday present for Kim K of dad Robert is the most Kanye of Kanye things!
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Talk about levels! Not only did Kim Kardashian hire an entire private island to celebrate her 40th birthday in style, her hubby Kanye West gifted her with a hologram of her late father. 

Kim K's 40th birthday celebration has been shrouded in controversy and envy  as the world continues to battle the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Taking to Twitter, Kim shared video clips of the life-like hologram of her late dad, Robert George Kardashian.

"I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime," Kim tweeted.

“Happy birthday Kimberley. Look at you! You are 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl.

"I am so proud of the woman you've become, Kim, and all that you've accomplished. All of the hard work and the businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to becoming a lawyer and carrying on my legacy,” said hologram Robert.

Tweeps couldn't get over the lavish gesture and how hologram Rob "sang" Kanye's praises, calling him a genius. LOL! 

Kanye, next time you make a sweet and grand gesture, don't let the internet get hold of it!

