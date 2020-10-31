Sizwe Dhlomo slams tweep for saying SA celebrities sidestep the real issues

TL stirrer of the pots Sizwe Dhlomo had to defend himself on Twitter this week after a tweep said that celebrities — including him — are self-centred.

Lockdown has given us some of the best and worst of Sizwe Dhlomo moments: from shooting his shot with Rihanna to his “apartheid spy” tweet that had the internet up in arms, the Kaya FM host has kept us entertained.

Obvs, his “know-it-all” tweets don't always land properly, so just the other day the media personality had to clap back at a tweep who said the star is self-absorbed just like his mates in celebville.

It all started when Sizwe made a joke about 'losing signal' when replying to Kim Kardashian's latest photo shoot celebrating her 40th birthday.

After being asked how he could lose signal when he “owns” a mountain (referring to his KwaZulu-Natal farm with views of rolling hills and waterfalls), the star opened up about the difficulties of living remotely.

“I’m not even stunting on you but there are parts of the farm where I can’t get signal even though the antenna is on the land,” wrote Sizwe.