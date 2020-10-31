Somizi says he accidentally got R9k in e-wallets, but 'educated' Twitter is sceptical!

Idols SA judge Somizi took to Twitter this week after he received R9k in e-wallets, and tweeps aren't convinced the story is real.

I don't think any of us would complain if money just fell into our laps. As luck would have it for actor and social media personality Somizi, our fave stumbled upon e-wallets worth thousands.

The star said he received cash wallets worth R3k from an unknown sender. He asked his followers to help him track down the stranger to fix the mistake.

“Bathong, I've just received 3 e-wallet notifications worth 9k total. From a stranger.. I'm sure it's a mistake. How do I make them aware?" tweeted Somizi.