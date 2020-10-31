TshisaLIVE

Somizi says he accidentally got R9k in e-wallets, but 'educated' Twitter is sceptical!

31 October 2020 - 14:00
Somizi receives R9k in e-wallets from a stranger?!
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Idols SA judge Somizi took to Twitter this week after he received R9k in e-wallets, and tweeps aren't convinced  the story is real.

I don't think any of us would complain if money just fell into our laps. As luck would have it for actor and social media personality Somizi, our fave stumbled upon e-wallets worth thousands.

The star said he received cash wallets worth R3k from an unknown sender. He asked his followers to help him track down the stranger to fix the mistake.

“Bathong, I've just received 3 e-wallet notifications worth 9k total. From a stranger.. I'm sure it's a mistake. How do I make them aware?" tweeted Somizi.

While many celebrated the luck of the Dinner at Somizi's star, and his attempt to return the cash, there were a few sceptics in the replies.

Tweeps didn't believe Somizi was telling the truth and only fabricated the story for the attention.

Here are some of the naysayers:

One even came for the star, saying he is tweeting among educated people who could easily call his bluff.

Somizi clapped back at the tweep with the receipts to put all the publicity stunt rumours to rest. The star clarified that he received three cash wallets each worth R3k with screenshots of his messages.  

“This is why I'm glad I'm not educated because I'd sometimes say dumb things like this ... but ke let me prove you wrong neh LLB yakho,' captioned Somizi.

Hai, okay. Let's just hope that R9k finds its way back to the right person/people.

