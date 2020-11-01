Connie Chiume gets lifetime achievement nod for 40-year career

Connie Chiume has been nominated for a lifetime achievement award for 40 years in the industry and making strides as a woman in entertainment.

Veteran actress Connie is an SA icon locally and on the international stage. From making a household name for herself in Rhythm City to her role in Marvel's Black Panther and Beyonce's Black Is King music video, we stan an icon!

She recently announced she has been nominated for a Mbokodo Award in the Lifetime Achievement category.

On Instagram, the star opened up about her latest achievement, which she sees as a feat for women's empowerment.

“I am honoured to be nominated for the Mbokodo Awards in the Lifetime Achievement category. It has been four decades in this industry and receiving things like this reminds you of that very first era things kicked off. We have come this far, phambili women empowerment phambili!” wrote Connie.