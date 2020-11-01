TshisaLIVE

Connie Chiume gets lifetime achievement nod for 40-year career

She is nominated in the annual Mbokodo Awards

01 November 2020 - 16:00
Connie Chiume has been nominated for a lifetime achievement award.
Connie Chiume has been nominated for a lifetime achievement award.
Image: Via Connie Chiume's Instagram

Connie Chiume has been nominated for a lifetime achievement award for 40 years in the industry and making strides as a woman in entertainment.

Veteran actress Connie is an SA icon locally and on the international stage. From making a household name for herself in Rhythm City to her role in Marvel's Black Panther and Beyonce's Black Is King music video, we stan an icon!

She recently announced she has been nominated for a Mbokodo Award in the Lifetime Achievement category.

On Instagram, the star opened up about her latest achievement, which she sees as a feat for women's empowerment.

“I am honoured to be nominated for the Mbokodo Awards in the Lifetime Achievement category. It has been four decades in this industry and receiving things like this reminds you of that very first era things kicked off. We have come this far, phambili women empowerment phambili!” wrote Connie.

The star has been nominated for an Mbokodo Award in the Lifetime Achievement category.
The star has been nominated for an Mbokodo Award in the Lifetime Achievement category.
Image: Instagram/Connie Chiume

The Mbokodo Awards recognise women who have shown leadership, fostered growth and made efforts to strengthen the arts.

The star is no stranger to well-deserved accolades. Earlier this year Connie was nominated for a Feather Award in recognition of her support for the LGBTQI+ community.

In the past, the star has won a Golden Horn award, a  SA Film and Television award and an Avanti award for her iconic roles in SA dramas.

Congrats to you, Connie!

Connie Chiume recovering after 'successful' surgery

"Thank you to everyone who prayed and dm’d me," she said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

IN MEMES | Mam Sonto's prayer before hijacking cars leaves 'Gomora' fans SHOOK!

Bathong...That woman's liver has a liver!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Connie Chiume: Stop living your dreams through your children

"Do not force your children to pursue a career of your choice. It's not your life!"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Jub Jub to donate profits from 'Ndikhokhele' remake to families of the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! SK Khoza has the perfect solution for viewers who feel awkward to watch ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi says he accidentally got R9k in e-wallets, but 'educated' Twitter is ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Hol’ up? Did MEC Faith Mazibuko just come for Bonang & Nomzamo on the TL? Yes, ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X