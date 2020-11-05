TshisaLIVE

Three reasons why Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's reality show will be lit!

05 November 2020 - 14:30
Babes and Mampintsha's reality TV show launching next year will give us insight into their controversial relationship.
Babes and Mampintsha's reality TV show launching next year will give us insight into their controversial relationship.
Image: Via Babes Wodumo Instagram
Mzansi's “Bonnie and Clyde” artists Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are set to star in a reality TV show about their relationship on Showmax.
 
It's no secret that Babes and Mampintsha's relationship has been full of controversy, however they managed to overcome all that and recently got engaged. 
 

Next year fans can look forward to seeing the star couple gracing our screens with their latest reality TV show Uthando Lodumo coming to Showmax in Feb 2021.

Here are three reasons why we are looking forward to the musical powerhouses giving us a glimpse into their lives:

Babes and Mampintsha's history

Though their relationship has been public since its inception, the show will offer another perspective of their rocky past.

Uthando Lodumo will focus on the next phase of their lives. However, the couple will be opening up about their rollercoaster past. We are hoping to see a more human side to the whirlwind romance.

“Babes and Mampintsha’s relationship has not been a fairy tale romance. They’ve had serious issues as a couple, yet have chosen to remain together. The show focuses on how they have overcome their challenges, working through them with their families,” said Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice Channel Director of local entertainment.

Addressing gender-based violence

According to the creators of the show, the show will tackle gender-based violence by creating a conversation about the topic.
 

Despite the rumours of abuse and assault surrounding their relationship, plus a much-publicised court case, the couple are yet to clear the air and will use their screen time as an opportunity to tell their story and open up about GBV.

“We do not condone any form of abuse or gender-based violence, but we believe that South Africans need to start talking honestly about these issues and confronting them,”  said Nomsa.

The show makers are hoping that the hot and controversial topic will hit a raw nerve with SA audiences.

Umm ... the wedding? Hello?

Though no details of their wedding plans have been announced, we get to see the couple put a ring on it!
 

Recently, Mampintsha proposed to Babes live on air on Gagasi FM and there were heart emojis for the couple's exciting news. Taking to Instagram, Babes expressed her disbelief and happiness when her lover got down on one knee for her.

“Within a blink of an eye and now I’m left speechless. The journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane,” said Babes.

We can only imagine their excitement with wedding bells in the future, and we are sure to see the trials and tribulations of their engagement!

At least we have one thing to look forward to in 2020! We can't wait to get to know Babes and Mampintsha better, with a view into their personal lives.

READ MORE

WATCH | Babes Wodumo Issa fiancé after Mampintsha proposed live on radio

"I’m left speechless, the journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane," Babes Wodumo said.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Here's the 411 on why Mampintsha got dragged for 'hogging' Babes Wodumo’s spotlight

"I apologise but I used a lot of money here," Mampintsha claps back after fans told him to let Babes enjoy her moment in the spotlight
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Twitter defends Babes Wodumo’s 'drastic weight loss' after tweep made her trend

"I want Babes Wodumo to win so badly"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila is officially off the market! TshisaLIVE
  3. Beyoncé praises SA for leaving her 'deeply inspired' TshisaLIVE
  4. Boity shuts down 'ignorant' questions about sangoma name, 'Gogo Nomakhwezi' TshisaLIVE
  5. Simphiwe Ngema shows off her post-partum weight loss progress TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X