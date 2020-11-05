Three reasons why Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's reality show will be lit!
Next year fans can look forward to seeing the star couple gracing our screens with their latest reality TV show Uthando Lodumo coming to Showmax in Feb 2021.
Here are three reasons why we are looking forward to the musical powerhouses giving us a glimpse into their lives:
Babes and Mampintsha's history
Though their relationship has been public since its inception, the show will offer another perspective of their rocky past.
Uthando Lodumo will focus on the next phase of their lives. However, the couple will be opening up about their rollercoaster past. We are hoping to see a more human side to the whirlwind romance.
“Babes and Mampintsha’s relationship has not been a fairy tale romance. They’ve had serious issues as a couple, yet have chosen to remain together. The show focuses on how they have overcome their challenges, working through them with their families,” said Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice Channel Director of local entertainment.
Addressing gender-based violence
Despite the rumours of abuse and assault surrounding their relationship, plus a much-publicised court case, the couple are yet to clear the air and will use their screen time as an opportunity to tell their story and open up about GBV.
“We do not condone any form of abuse or gender-based violence, but we believe that South Africans need to start talking honestly about these issues and confronting them,” said Nomsa.
The show makers are hoping that the hot and controversial topic will hit a raw nerve with SA audiences.
Umm ... the wedding? Hello?
Recently, Mampintsha proposed to Babes live on air on Gagasi FM and there were heart emojis for the couple's exciting news. Taking to Instagram, Babes expressed her disbelief and happiness when her lover got down on one knee for her.
“Within a blink of an eye and now I’m left speechless. The journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane,” said Babes.
We can only imagine their excitement with wedding bells in the future, and we are sure to see the trials and tribulations of their engagement!
At least we have one thing to look forward to in 2020! We can't wait to get to know Babes and Mampintsha better, with a view into their personal lives.