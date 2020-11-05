Three reasons why Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's reality show will be lit!

Mzansi's “Bonnie and Clyde” artists Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are set to star in a reality TV show about their relationship on Showmax. It's no secret that Babes and Mampintsha's relationship has been full of controversy, however they managed to overcome all that and recently got engaged.

Next year fans can look forward to seeing the star couple gracing our screens with their latest reality TV show Uthando Lodumo coming to Showmax in Feb 2021.

Here are three reasons why we are looking forward to the musical powerhouses giving us a glimpse into their lives: