Twitter defends Babes Wodumo’s 'drastic weight loss' after tweep made her trend

15 October 2020 - 12:15 By Masego Seemela
Babes Wodumo is being shamed for her "drastic" weight loss..
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Social media users have come out to strongly defend Babes Wodumo after a social media user seemingly attempted to body shame her for apparently losing “too much weight”.  

Babes' weight loss became a topic of discussion on the TL, which resulted in her name topping the trends list on Wednesday afternoon.  

This after, a recent picture was posted by a troll with a caption “What happened to Babes?”

In the picture, the gqom sensation could be seen posing with Dladla Mshunqisi and DJ Sox.

While the snap got tongues wagging, some came after the troll for mocking Babes' weight loss as some claimed no-one knows what resulted in the musician's weight loss.  

This is not the first time Babes Wodumo’s weight loss has had tongues wagging. late last year, the Wololo hitmaker saw herself trending after a snap showing her drastic weight loss went viral on social media.

In the picture, the Wololo hitmaker is with her bae, Mampintsha, at Havana Music Cafe wearing short pants, a bikini top and jacket.

What surprised fans the most was how thin the singer appears to be, with many speculating on the reasons for the weight loss.

Babes was not the only one fans were concerned about. Before Babes' viral snap, stans were concerned about Mampintsha's own dramatic weight loss, after a video of him dancing went viral.

In it, Mampintsha is seen dancing to a beat with his hands in his pockets. He later takes them out to clap and do another move.

