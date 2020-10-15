Twitter defends Babes Wodumo’s 'drastic weight loss' after tweep made her trend

Social media users have come out to strongly defend Babes Wodumo after a social media user seemingly attempted to body shame her for apparently losing “too much weight”.

Babes' weight loss became a topic of discussion on the TL, which resulted in her name topping the trends list on Wednesday afternoon.

This after, a recent picture was posted by a troll with a caption “What happened to Babes?”

In the picture, the gqom sensation could be seen posing with Dladla Mshunqisi and DJ Sox.