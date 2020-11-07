Lasizwe dancing with a fan has the internet in the feels!

Comedian Lasizwe Dambuza had a fan smiling after he showed her a move or two on the dance floor.

Not everyone is blessed with a flair for dance, but our fave Lasizwe firmly believes that that shouldn't stop you from bopping along and getting down.

This week the media personality took to social media with a video of himself dancing with a fan who apparently needed some guidance in the dancing department.

Lasizwe was seen giving a lesson on how to work the floor.

“I saw she was dancing alone so decided to make her day,” said Lasizwe.

The star received an outpouring of love for his act of kindness and the fight against the “rhythmically challenged”, as he showed he's got the moves.