Lasizwe dancing with a fan has the internet in the feels!
Comedian Lasizwe Dambuza had a fan smiling after he showed her a move or two on the dance floor.
Not everyone is blessed with a flair for dance, but our fave Lasizwe firmly believes that that shouldn't stop you from bopping along and getting down.
This week the media personality took to social media with a video of himself dancing with a fan who apparently needed some guidance in the dancing department.
Lasizwe was seen giving a lesson on how to work the floor.
“I saw she was dancing alone so decided to make her day,” said Lasizwe.
The star received an outpouring of love for his act of kindness and the fight against the “rhythmically challenged”, as he showed he's got the moves.
Saw she was dancing alone so decided to make her day💰... pic.twitter.com/3NtEPeWNjn— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) November 1, 2020
Dancer Bontle Modiselle, Shekinah and big sis Khanyi Mbau praised Lasizwe for being the life and soul of the jol.
“Life of the party ... it’s OK sweetie,” wrote Khanyi.
It's been a hot minute since Lasizwe had a positive moment in the limelight.
Recently, the MTV star has received backlash and hate for mourning the loss of his father.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe said that through all the hate he has endured Khanyi has been his rock and source of comfort.
“I am coping. I am just really grateful for my support system. I am very grateful for my sister Khanyi. Khanyi and I are both in the public eye and we have both lost a dad. Our similarities allow us to confide in each other,” said Lasizwe.