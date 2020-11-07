Sizwe Dhlomo said 'there’s no good reason to have children' & left Twitter split!

Media personality and radio host Sizwe Dhlomo decided to cause chaos on the TL the other day when he said there's no good reason to have children. Needless to say, the internet wasn't having it!

The one thing Sizwe knows how to do — perhaps too well — is getting tongues wagging on Twitter. Whether he is shooting his shot with Rihanna or claiming he is the influencer of influencers, the Kaya FM host always stirs up a storm.

The TL pot-stirrer had his name on everyone's tongues when he aired his views on having children.

Sizwe said he firmly believes that being a parent isn't a necessary part of life. He clarified his views, saying that having mini-mes running around is a want rather than a need.

“If we’re being honest, there’s no good reason to have a child. I’m not saying it’s wrong or shouldn’t be done, kodwa ayikho i-need. Waar!” Sizwe said.

Mzansi didn't take too kindly to his comments, with many saying that he was going to miss out on the joys of having a family.

Here are tweeps who think that the star needs to check himself: