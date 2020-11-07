Sizwe Dhlomo said 'there’s no good reason to have children' & left Twitter split!
Media personality and radio host Sizwe Dhlomo decided to cause chaos on the TL the other day when he said there's no good reason to have children. Needless to say, the internet wasn't having it!
The one thing Sizwe knows how to do — perhaps too well — is getting tongues wagging on Twitter. Whether he is shooting his shot with Rihanna or claiming he is the influencer of influencers, the Kaya FM host always stirs up a storm.
The TL pot-stirrer had his name on everyone's tongues when he aired his views on having children.
Sizwe said he firmly believes that being a parent isn't a necessary part of life. He clarified his views, saying that having mini-mes running around is a want rather than a need.
“If we’re being honest, there’s no good reason to have a child. I’m not saying it’s wrong or shouldn’t be done, kodwa ayikho i-need. Waar!” Sizwe said.
Mzansi didn't take too kindly to his comments, with many saying that he was going to miss out on the joys of having a family.
Here are tweeps who think that the star needs to check himself:
You have been all over your head lately. You should go for a check up dude.— MELANIN-GOD🇿🇦🇳🇬🦍 (@AfricanGiantII) October 30, 2020
There is so much joy in reproduction, looking at your children, you find purpose, a reason to live, you find joy, to find souls to share your love with.
You gonna leave No footprints nor legacy behind🤷♂️🤷♂️Tough decision though , it’s ok 👌 👌as long as you are happy 🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼with your choice— MosothoFela (@MosothoFela) October 30, 2020
You're knocking into 40yrs old, if u don't have a child, Accept it dt u can't produce bror.— Thabelo_Iven (@Thabeloiven02) October 30, 2020
is not about having kids, is abt having a family.
imagine living in a more than 10room house ALONE🤔
imagine being 70years old no kids to take care of you or no1 running your funeral. pic.twitter.com/9PXCCu5sCy
Even DJ Tira wasn't cool with Sizwe's opinions. The musician replied to the tweet, saying that the Dhlomo lineage was going to end with Sizwe.
Saphela isizwe sakwa Dhlomo pic.twitter.com/awSmke2NHX— 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) October 30, 2020
However, there was also a brigade of supporters who agreed with the star.
Some of the tweeps said he was spitting facts.
I fully agree.— Morolong (@TowardsUhuru) October 30, 2020
Can we normalize not having kids tlhe! pic.twitter.com/p4ZRxMN3kN
I'm inclined to agree with you dude. You brave for saying it but now watch all the crazy procreaters come after you🤣— Chef DIDI (@DidiMaz1984) October 31, 2020
I'm still waiting for the day where someone tells me benefits of having children. All I see is a long term permanent loss— 💫YOUR RICH AUNTY💫 (@Zoemkoena) October 30, 2020
Every week is the Sizwe Dhlomo show on Twitter and we will continue watching.