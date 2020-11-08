Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are still couple goals 10 years later
Rapper Priddy Ugly and dancer Bontle Modiselle showed off their love on Twitter in an adorable interaction that has Twitter all in their feels about the star couple.
With baby Afrika and a decade of love under their belts, Bontle and Priddy Ugly are definitely one of SA's hottest couples. The pair have been keeping the love on TL for as long as we can remember.
Recently, the Tlala hitmaker posted a photo set of himself looking as dapper as ever. The star credited his wifey for the fire photos
"My wife snapped with the photography here," posted Priddy Ugly.
Obvs his wifey Bontle is still smitten with the love of her life, and replied with a super cheesy yet romantic line.
"I snapped years ago from the first time we clicked," Bontle said.
I snapped years ago from the first time we clicked...❤️ https://t.co/9VKNHp2Ivo— MaAfrika Moloi (@BontleModiselle) November 2, 2020
The couple is known for their public displays of affection.
On Bontle's 30th birthday earlier this year, her loving hubby penned her a heartfelt letter. Priddy Ugly took to Instagram with his heart full of love and on his sleeve.
"This is a manifestation of love like no other, you’ve aged so gracefully, so beautifully. You’re finer, smarter, wiser, more experienced, more confident & just as happy & humble as you were when I met you all those years back,
"You’ve never let the bitterness that life dishes out sometimes wither your faith, your love and your humanity. I’ve watched you in awe," wrote Priddy.
You guys are couple goals! #loveliveshere.