TshisaLIVE

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are still couple goals 10 years later

08 November 2020 - 08:00
Rapper Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are still madly in love.
Rapper Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are still madly in love.
Image: Instagram/Rick Jade

Rapper Priddy Ugly and dancer Bontle Modiselle showed off their love  on Twitter in an adorable interaction that has Twitter all in their feels about the star couple.

With baby Afrika and a decade of love under their belts, Bontle and Priddy Ugly are definitely one of SA's hottest couples. The pair have been keeping the love on TL for as long as we can remember. 

Recently, the Tlala hitmaker posted a photo set of himself looking as dapper as ever. The star credited his wifey for the fire photos

"My wife snapped with the photography here," posted Priddy Ugly.

Obvs his wifey Bontle is still smitten with the love of her life, and replied with a super cheesy yet romantic line.

"I snapped years ago from the first time we clicked," Bontle said.

The couple is known for their public displays of affection.

On Bontle's 30th birthday earlier this year, her loving hubby penned her a heartfelt letter. Priddy Ugly took to Instagram with his heart full of love and on his sleeve.

"This is a manifestation of love like no other, you’ve aged so gracefully, so beautifully. You’re finer, smarter, wiser, more experienced, more confident & just as happy & humble as you were when I met you all those years back,

"You’ve never let the bitterness that life dishes out sometimes wither your faith, your love and your humanity. I’ve watched you in awe," wrote Priddy.

You guys are couple goals! #loveliveshere.

Refilwe, Candice and Priddy Ugly pen heartfelt letters to Bontle Modiselle for her 30th birthday

"Welcome to the other side, the unapologetic side of life. Brace yourself for the dirty 30s," Refilwe wished sister Bontle
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Candice Modiselle defends Bontle & Priddy Ugly: Y’all disrespect them for s**ts and giggles

"Many are projecting or fishing for clout. It’s sad really."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Bontle Modiselle slams trolls targeting Priddy Ugly & their love!

"That exact unoriginal tweet has come up countless times, followed by the exact reaction and statements made on us."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Imperfectly perfect' - Sivenathi Mabuya on embracing her body TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang says she’s only signing women to her new ‘label’ TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zodwa does a U-turn on decision to distance herself from fans during ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe dancing with a fan has the internet in the feels! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X