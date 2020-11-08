Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are still couple goals 10 years later

Rapper Priddy Ugly and dancer Bontle Modiselle showed off their love on Twitter in an adorable interaction that has Twitter all in their feels about the star couple.

With baby Afrika and a decade of love under their belts, Bontle and Priddy Ugly are definitely one of SA's hottest couples. The pair have been keeping the love on TL for as long as we can remember.

Recently, the Tlala hitmaker posted a photo set of himself looking as dapper as ever. The star credited his wifey for the fire photos

"My wife snapped with the photography here," posted Priddy Ugly.

Obvs his wifey Bontle is still smitten with the love of her life, and replied with a super cheesy yet romantic line.

"I snapped years ago from the first time we clicked," Bontle said.