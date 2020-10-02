TshisaLIVE

AKA thinks other SA celebs 'ain’t sh*t' — both Zandile Khumalo & Prince Kaybee agree

“I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties and dinners because when it comes to 'celebrity' culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA,” AKA said

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 October 2020 - 11:00
AKA is the 'leader' of the celebrities in the 'anti-celebrity' club.
AKA is the 'leader' of the celebrities in the 'anti-celebrity' club.
Image: AKA/Twitter

In another “revelation” moment, AKA appealed to the egos of Megacy members when he took to Twitter to let them know that as far as priorities go, he placed his fans above celebrity relationships.

The rapper who, other than his bromance with DA LES, has never really been one to be buddy-buddy with other celebs, took to his TL to make it known that he doesn't need celebrities to support his hustle because his fans have got his back.

He wanted the Megacy to know that with them by his side, he has “all” that he needs to win in life.

I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in anything I do ... they don’t buy shit, you do.”

AKA blatantly declared that he is actually “anti-celebrity” and went on to explain that his stance is the reason he never hangs out with other famous people.

“I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties and dinners because when it comes to 'celebrity' culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA,” he said.

Apparently the rapper was preaching to a mini choir there in celebville, one that consists of Prince Kaybee and Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo.

AKA's tweet saw the house DJ immediately jump on to support his statement. The DJ, who has literally fought with almost every celebrity in Mzansi on Twitter, took to his TL to agree with AKA's sentiment.

Apparently ... Kaybee also hates uhm ... celebs, and he reckons he's just a twelep.

“Yerrr I don't like that group,” Kaybee replied on AKA's tweet.

Meanwhile Zandie explained why her feelings about celebs are in the same group as AKA's.

I have been saying this for the longest time ... there's very few so called 'celebrities' that I mess with because they are seriously good people shem and when I say very few I mean very few.”

Zandie said even the few celebs she “messes” with don't get much of her attention on the social media comment section, because she reserves that space for interaction with her fans.

“I don't even want them in my mentions. I'd rather spend an hour of my day replying to people who support my music ,” she said.

READ MORE

WATCH | Fast cars, fancy food & love - AKA is livin' it up in Mjolo’ville

Mjolo is treating AKA very nicely.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

AKA hits back at Cassper’s claim he is scared to fight him in the ring

“If people are really this eager it would have happened by now. Still no signed contract. Nothing. JUST TALK. Come on. F**k outta here," AKA said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

BMWs, awards & boxing match: Inside Prince Kaybee and Naak MusiQ's twar

Promises of fists & TL insults: Inside Naak MusiQ and Prince Kaybee’s twar
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I didn't say I’m bigger than him' - Prince Kaybee explains his jab against Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee's response made Prince Kaybee delete his tweet and explain himself.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'He saw a gap and filled it' - Khanyi Mbau defends Somizi in open up the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. How Master KG lost two cellphones in five hours TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Nomcebo Zikode's 'Xola Moya Wami' streamed 5m times on YouTube in just ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG responds to Ntsiki Mazwai’s '50/50 Nomcebo' split comments TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee on playing at Jay-Z & Beyonce's party and hanging out with Diddy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X