AKA thinks other SA celebs 'ain’t sh*t' — both Zandile Khumalo & Prince Kaybee agree
“I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties and dinners because when it comes to 'celebrity' culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA,” AKA said
In another “revelation” moment, AKA appealed to the egos of Megacy members when he took to Twitter to let them know that as far as priorities go, he placed his fans above celebrity relationships.
The rapper who, other than his bromance with DA LES, has never really been one to be buddy-buddy with other celebs, took to his TL to make it known that he doesn't need celebrities to support his hustle because his fans have got his back.
He wanted the Megacy to know that with them by his side, he has “all” that he needs to win in life.
“I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in anything I do ... they don’t buy shit, you do.”
AKA blatantly declared that he is actually “anti-celebrity” and went on to explain that his stance is the reason he never hangs out with other famous people.
“I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties and dinners because when it comes to 'celebrity' culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA,” he said.
I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in ANYTHING I do ... they don’t buy shit, you do.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2020
I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties & dinners because when it comes to “celebrity” culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2020
Apparently the rapper was preaching to a mini choir there in celebville, one that consists of Prince Kaybee and Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo.
AKA's tweet saw the house DJ immediately jump on to support his statement. The DJ, who has literally fought with almost every celebrity in Mzansi on Twitter, took to his TL to agree with AKA's sentiment.
Apparently ... Kaybee also hates uhm ... celebs, and he reckons he's just a twelep.
“Yerrr I don't like that group,” Kaybee replied on AKA's tweet.
Yerrr I don’t like that group🙃 https://t.co/UbJZNxKAWo— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 1, 2020
Meanwhile Zandie explained why her feelings about celebs are in the same group as AKA's.
“I have been saying this for the longest time ... there's very few so called 'celebrities' that I mess with because they are seriously good people shem and when I say very few I mean very few.”
Zandie said even the few celebs she “messes” with don't get much of her attention on the social media comment section, because she reserves that space for interaction with her fans.
“I don't even want them in my mentions. I'd rather spend an hour of my day replying to people who support my music ,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
Kudala ngisho......there's very few so called "celebrities" that I mess with coz they seriously good people shem and when I say very few I mean VERY FEW. I dont even want them in my mentions 😂😂😂I'd rather spend an hour of my day replying to people that support my music ♥️