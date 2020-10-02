AKA thinks other SA celebs 'ain’t sh*t' — both Zandile Khumalo & Prince Kaybee agree

In another “revelation” moment, AKA appealed to the egos of Megacy members when he took to Twitter to let them know that as far as priorities go, he placed his fans above celebrity relationships.

The rapper who, other than his bromance with DA LES, has never really been one to be buddy-buddy with other celebs, took to his TL to make it known that he doesn't need celebrities to support his hustle because his fans have got his back.

He wanted the Megacy to know that with them by his side, he has “all” that he needs to win in life.

“I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in anything I do ... they don’t buy shit, you do.”

AKA blatantly declared that he is actually “anti-celebrity” and went on to explain that his stance is the reason he never hangs out with other famous people.

“I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties and dinners because when it comes to 'celebrity' culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA,” he said.