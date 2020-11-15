Arg cute! Mihlali N takes time to show love & appreciation for her baby sister

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase took to Twitter to gush about her baby sis in a heartfelt moment, and the internet is living for their sisterhood!

Being a big sister isn't an easy job, but those precious moments with your younger sibling can be unforgettable.

One of our fave YouTubers Mihlali took to Twitter to talk about her younger sister. The star said that her baby sis is just too precious and way too empathetic for her age.

“My baby sister is the sweetest little angel; she’s such a blessing.”

“It’s her asking me if I’m OK when she saw I’m upset, then hugging me and asking 'why you crying, sister?' She started yelling 'tissue, please' while comforting me. I love her so much!” wrote Mihlali.