TshisaLIVE

Arg cute! Mihlali N takes time to show love & appreciation for her baby sister

“My baby sister is the sweetest little angel; she’s such a blessing.”

15 November 2020 - 12:00
Mihlali Ndamase says her little sister is there for her when she needs it.
Mihlali Ndamase says her little sister is there for her when she needs it.
Image: Mihlali N via Instagram

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase took to Twitter to gush about her baby sis in a heartfelt moment, and the internet is living for their sisterhood!

Being a big sister isn't an easy job, but those precious moments with your younger sibling can be unforgettable.

One of our fave YouTubers Mihlali took to Twitter to talk about her younger sister. The star said that her baby sis is just too precious and way too empathetic for her age.

“My baby sister is the sweetest little angel; she’s such a blessing.”

“It’s her asking me if I’m OK when she saw I’m upset, then hugging me and asking 'why you crying, sister?' She started yelling 'tissue, please' while comforting me. I love her so much!” wrote Mihlali.

The replies were filled with love and joy for their special bond.

Some even shared their own sisterly anecdotes.

Mihlali has never kept it a secret that she's a family orientated kinda gal.

Earlier this year on social media, the star opened up about her family situation, saying she is supporting her family and is no longer earning just for herself.

“I'm 24, looking after my baby cousin, who is in her first year of university, while preparing to put my baby sister through school very soon.

“I no longer just work for myself, which motivates me to push harder,” wrote Mihlali.

In 2019, the star showed off her love for her family on Instagram after purchasing a car for her mother. Mihlali said that she gifted her mom a new set of wheels because she wanted to maker her proud.

“I know what unconditional love and genuine support are because of you, thank you for being the best mother anyone could ever ask for,” Mihlali said.

READ MORE

Mihlali slams social media user's viral tweet about his gf refusing to get an abortion

'Why didn’t you insist on using protection if you don’t want children?'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mihlali: 'Men who know they don’t stand a chance with you are always hella bitter'

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase gets real about men: “Men who know they don’t stand a chance with you are always hella bitter"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mihlali Ndamase still fuming after being s*ut shamed: Imagine listening to irrational thinkers

"Them seeing women unsubscribe from the patriarchy they constructed makes them itch. Let them be pressed, we won't be told what to do by them," ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans gush over MaYeni - the Candy Crush queen TshisaLIVE
  3. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Ferguson Films’ 'Kings of Joburg' being SA’s latest addition ... TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X