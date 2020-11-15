Arg cute! Mihlali N takes time to show love & appreciation for her baby sister
“My baby sister is the sweetest little angel; she’s such a blessing.”
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase took to Twitter to gush about her baby sis in a heartfelt moment, and the internet is living for their sisterhood!
Being a big sister isn't an easy job, but those precious moments with your younger sibling can be unforgettable.
One of our fave YouTubers Mihlali took to Twitter to talk about her younger sister. The star said that her baby sis is just too precious and way too empathetic for her age.
“It’s her asking me if I’m OK when she saw I’m upset, then hugging me and asking 'why you crying, sister?' She started yelling 'tissue, please' while comforting me. I love her so much!” wrote Mihlali.
The replies were filled with love and joy for their special bond.
Some even shared their own sisterly anecdotes.
Mihlali has never kept it a secret that she's a family orientated kinda gal.
Earlier this year on social media, the star opened up about her family situation, saying she is supporting her family and is no longer earning just for herself.
“I'm 24, looking after my baby cousin, who is in her first year of university, while preparing to put my baby sister through school very soon.
“I no longer just work for myself, which motivates me to push harder,” wrote Mihlali.
In 2019, the star showed off her love for her family on Instagram after purchasing a car for her mother. Mihlali said that she gifted her mom a new set of wheels because she wanted to maker her proud.
“I know what unconditional love and genuine support are because of you, thank you for being the best mother anyone could ever ask for,” Mihlali said.