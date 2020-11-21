Candice Modiselle believes sanitary pads should be free
Actress Candice Modiselle has shared her belief that sanitary pads should be free for all women in SA, and her fans agree.
Hundreds of thousands of women across the world do not have access to reproductive health care products, and the race to fix these global problems has been on since the beginning of time.
In the latest "what should be, but is not” challenge that had tongues wagging on Twitter, the TL has been abuzz with ideas and activism that might mean something.
Candice took part in a viral Twitter trend that saw many activists with cyber influence attempt to bring attention to the matter of every woman needing to have access to sanitary pads. The actress' response has warmed the hearts of her fans.
After a tweep asked "what should be free, but isn't", Candice responded with one of the biggest issues SA women face: sanitary pads.
Fans replied by matching the star's energy, saying Candice was only spitting #facts and speaking the truth.
Here are some of their reactions:
I agree with you especially for girls living in rural areas— Siwaphiwe Qambela (@SiwaphiweQambe1) November 15, 2020
Just realised it's you I've been seeing in the new StayFree ad campaign 😄🤦🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/gcme3C5aW8— George OVERYOUNG™ 🇬🇭 x 🇿🇦 (@OdysseyTag) November 15, 2020
With her appearance in the latest Stay Free feminine pads advert, Candice often speaks out about the issues women face daily.
In 2017, the star took to Twitter to ask fans to donate feminine hygiene products to a "pad drive" to help women across the country have access to sanitary pads.
In an interview with The Daily Mint in 2018, Candice opened up about her views on feminism during Women's Month. The TV host said women empowerment can only happen when the youths' cries for help are heard by leaders.
“We can protest all we want, but until our leaders account, acknowledge and begin to transform the system as leaders should, we’ll remain in the devastating state that we’re in. The youth’s voices need to be heard,” said Candice.