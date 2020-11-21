Candice Modiselle believes sanitary pads should be free

Actress Candice Modiselle has shared her belief that sanitary pads should be free for all women in SA, and her fans agree.

Hundreds of thousands of women across the world do not have access to reproductive health care products, and the race to fix these global problems has been on since the beginning of time.

In the latest "what should be, but is not” challenge that had tongues wagging on Twitter, the TL has been abuzz with ideas and activism that might mean something.

Candice took part in a viral Twitter trend that saw many activists with cyber influence attempt to bring attention to the matter of every woman needing to have access to sanitary pads. The actress' response has warmed the hearts of her fans.

After a tweep asked "what should be free, but isn't", Candice responded with one of the biggest issues SA women face: sanitary pads.