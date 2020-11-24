Trevor Noah 'thrilled' to host 2021 Grammy Awards

“Though I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!” The Daily Show host said in a statement.

Nominees for the awards, to be hosted on January 31 2021, were also announced on Tuesday.

Trevor was nominated in the best comedy album category at the previous Grammy Awards, alongside Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chapelle. He lost out to Dave but told the The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was not upset at losing to his friend.