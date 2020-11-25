TshisaLIVE

Vuyo Ngcukana calls out president-elect Joe Biden for lack of leadership

25 November 2020 - 08:00
Actor Vuyo Ngcukana criticises president-elect Joe Biden's rise to power.
Actor Vuyo Ngcukana criticises president-elect Joe Biden's rise to power.
Image: Via Instagram/ Vuyo Ngcukana

The Queen's Schumacher Vuyo Ngcukana took to Twitter with criticism of US president-elect Joe Biden amid President Donald Trump's refusal to concede.

Though the American election is technically over, there is still a lot of drama regarding the Biden vs Trump debacle and the TL can attest to this scramble for power.

As we know, Trump refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 election and doesn't want to step down from his position as president. Joe Biden recently took to Twitter with a petition to assist with the Democratic Party's transition to power.

SA Actor Vuyo let his fans know how he really feels about the president-elect and how he is handling this situation on his way to the White House.

“Bra Joe you guys are playing cumbelele there, you can bomb other countries and do world wars but can’t change the locks to a white building and kick some guy out, no Bra Joe, what kind of world leadership is this?” wrote Vuyo.

In the past, the star has been open about his takes and political views. The star took to social media in a rant about how the entertainment industry “profits” from the LGBT+ community but fail to portray their realities.

“The LGBTIs are not props to spice up storylines or to entertain people, they aren’t accessories for parties and social media skits, 'I wish I had a gay friend' for what?

“Stop treating people like subhumans for your own benefit, you use gay slang and their fashion only to discard them after you’ve received your clicks and likes, respect them, respect me and what I portray, I'm tired of being polite and nice about this, stop it!” Vuyo wrote.

