Actress Zola Nombona details first acting gig since being a mommy

New mommy and actress Zola Nombona has shared details of her first acting gig after maternity leave, and was glad to announce she has still got it!

The actress took a break to bake and birth her son, Cebelihle, and has been off for a few months. Zola took to her Instagram to pen the entire experience of working on a film she's sure will impress Mzansi.

“Yesterday I wrapped my first onscreen offering since being a mom,” her post began.

Zola shared that the film is a funny and yet tragic depiction of the country's current state. She revealed that while she knows she's a great actress, nerves almost got the better of her.

“Look I was nervous and excited but I remember how on my first day, on my first take, Busi Mtshali said: 'Friend, you got this, trust yourself.' She called the slate and finished off by saying, 'Welcome back Zola'. Yhooooo, the way I had to fight back tears before they could call action 😂 and I killed it, Enkosi Madzi.”

The new mommy expressed her gratitude over how she was able to get back to work just five month after giving birth. She admitted that getting into a new routine was shaky at first but her support system held her down.

“I’m so grateful that in my fifth month of being a mom I could go back to my passion and act! The process of leaving my baby to go work was a bit shaky at first (for me) but I’ve been blessed with an amazing nanny who loves and protects my son with her all. Getting to work without having to worry if my baby is OK did me so much justice because I could focus on work fully,” she said.

The actress went on to reveal that the film she was working on is produced by Mandla N and Black Brain Pictures. She thanked them for trusting her to bring her A game, and thanked her boo Thomas Gumede for always affirming her and making sure she brought her A game.

