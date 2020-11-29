Actress Taraji P. Henson is living for Nandi Madida's new 'do, and so are we

Empire star Taraji P. Henson gave a shout out to Nandi Madida about the star's latest hairdo, and Mzansi is living for their online sisterhood.

SA has been getting recognised globally, and it's a beautiful thing to witness. From our talents showcased in Beyoncé's Black is King to Master KG's Jerusalema, in many ways Mzansi has been collecting Ws this year.

Nandi took to Instagram with her latest innovative hairstyle. Rocking a short pink 'do with unique colourful triangles, the star received an outpouring of love and admiration for her show-stopping new cut and colour.

Her look caught the eye of Hollywood's Taraji. The Acrimony actress commented on Nandi's photo with a series of emojis. From the heart eyes faces to lipstick kisses, there is definitely friendship chemistry brewing between the pair.