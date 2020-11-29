Actress Taraji P. Henson is living for Nandi Madida's new 'do, and so are we
Empire star Taraji P. Henson gave a shout out to Nandi Madida about the star's latest hairdo, and Mzansi is living for their online sisterhood.
SA has been getting recognised globally, and it's a beautiful thing to witness. From our talents showcased in Beyoncé's Black is King to Master KG's Jerusalema, in many ways Mzansi has been collecting Ws this year.
Nandi took to Instagram with her latest innovative hairstyle. Rocking a short pink 'do with unique colourful triangles, the star received an outpouring of love and admiration for her show-stopping new cut and colour.
Her look caught the eye of Hollywood's Taraji. The Acrimony actress commented on Nandi's photo with a series of emojis. From the heart eyes faces to lipstick kisses, there is definitely friendship chemistry brewing between the pair.
This isn't the first time the two have had a wholesome moment on the TL. After Nandi won her first SA Music Award this year for her collaboration with rapper K.O. on the song Say U Will, Taraji congratulated the star and said she's a fan of Nandi's role as Nala in Black is King.
It seems there is a back and forth between these Insta pen pals! Taraji reposted a video of US president-elect Joe Biden in 1986 denouncing apartheid which Nandi had originally posted to her account.
Organic hitmaker Nandi commented on Taraji's post with love and light for Americans on their historic election.
“The world is sending so much love to all Americans. May we witness real and meaningful change, especially for our people. Proud of you, my sister,” wrote Nandi.