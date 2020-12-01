Ayanda Borotho: 'We are all in need of some soul healing after such a hectic and traumatic year'

She revealed that she was doing some soul healing through her book, Unbecoming To Become.

Most of the conversations in her book are around liberating oppressed women.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in August, Ayanda discussed what led her to speak out and have those often-ignored, yet much needed, conversations.

“I knew that there were many women who felt the way I felt and had walked the journey I had walked, but I didn’t realise that taking shackles off from myself and taking off everything that took away from everything I genuinely was, would inspire so many women.

“It really was just me speaking my truth about what I saw in society but I also didn’t think women were ready to have these type of conversations, which is why I didn’t think it would catch as much fire as it did.”