Ayanda Borotho: 'We are all in need of some soul healing after such a hectic and traumatic year'

01 December 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Ayanda Borotho is all about self proclamation.
Actress Ayanda Borotho has shared some of the life lessons she's learnt with fans on social media. 

Ayanda took to Instagram and revealed how, with the traumatic year everyone had, South Africans needed some soul healing. 

"As I walk into this new season, I'm not only aligning with God and my destiny but also trusting the process of letting go that which hinders my growth. I'm getting to know myself better, reacquainting myself with the next level of my becoming." 

She revealed that she was doing some soul healing through her book, Unbecoming To Become. 

Most of the conversations in her book are around liberating oppressed women.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in August, Ayanda discussed what led her to speak out and have those often-ignored, yet much needed, conversations.

“I knew that there were many women who felt the way I felt and had walked the journey I had walked, but I didn’t realise that taking shackles off from myself and taking off everything that took away from everything I genuinely was, would inspire so many women.

“It really was just me speaking my truth about what I saw in society but I also didn’t think women were ready to have these type of conversations, which is why I didn’t think it would catch as much fire as it did.”

