Black Coffee honoured by Spotify recognition, and the streets can’t help but stan

After continuing to make waves around the world in 2020, Black Coffee remains one of the most popular SA artists on Spotify, sharing his statistics as part of the service's popular #2020Artistwrapped campaign.

The list is a data driven analysis of popular artists on the platform, summarising the year in music.

Black Coffee was on many people's list of their most listened to artist, and shared his statistics from the music service on Twitter.

According to Spotify, Black Coffee has 48.3 million streams and 7.4 million listeners from 92 countries so far this year.

Grootman was honoured by the shoutout and thanked everyone for their support this year.

“As always, blown away by the love and support of you all,” hinting that a new album was on the way.