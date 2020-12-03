TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee honoured by Spotify recognition, and the streets can’t help but stan

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
03 December 2020 - 11:00
Black Coffee got 48.3 million streams on Spotify.
Image: Black Coffee via Instagram

After continuing to make waves around the world in 2020, Black Coffee remains one of the most popular SA artists on Spotify, sharing his statistics as part of the service's popular #2020Artistwrapped campaign.

The list is a data driven analysis of popular artists on the platform, summarising the year in music.

Black Coffee was on many people's list of their most listened to artist, and shared his statistics from the music service on Twitter.

According to Spotify, Black Coffee has 48.3 million streams and 7.4 million listeners from 92 countries so far this year.

Grootman was honoured by the shoutout and thanked everyone for their support this year.

As always, blown away by the love and support of you all,” hinting that a new album was on the way.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was this year's most streamed artist with more than 8.3 billion streams, followed by Drake, J Balvin,  late rapper Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

Black Coffee's fans were over the moon at his success on the platform and flooded his mentions with messages stanning HARD!

