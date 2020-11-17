More proof they're good? Somizi spoils Mohale for reaching 1 million followers on IG
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung pulled out all the stops to celebrate hubby Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo reaching 1m followers on Instagram.
In true Somgaga style, he threw Mohale a young surprise party at Palazzo Hotel, Johannesburg.
While he had no idea what plans his hubby had up his sleeve, Mohale was excited and grateful for the wonderful gesture Somizi showed him.
In a video he shared on Instagram, a happy Mohale can be seen holding two big balloons, one in the shape of the number one, the other in the shape of the letter M.
Mohale has been collecting wins lately, just days ago his hubby, Somizi, took to the net and revealed Mohale had bought a new car.
This is shortly after reports that the pair's marriage was in “trouble” caused panic on the socials.
Mzansi's favourite couple landed on the Twitter trends list on Sunday after a Sunday World report alleged that the pair were “unhappy”, after just a year of marriage.
The publication alleged that Mohale had moved out of their marital home and that, though it was unclear what had caused their separation, the celeb couple “have drastically decreased their public appearances together”.
Somizi ignored the allegations and took to Twitter to congratulate Mohale on buying a new Mini Cooper Club.