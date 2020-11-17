TshisaLIVE

More proof they're good? Somizi spoils Mohale for reaching 1 million followers on IG

17 November 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung really knows how to spoil his hubby Mohale.
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung really knows how to spoil his hubby Mohale.
Image: Supplied

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung pulled out all the stops to celebrate hubby Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo reaching 1m followers on Instagram.

In true Somgaga style, he threw Mohale a young surprise party at Palazzo Hotel, Johannesburg.

While he had no idea what plans his hubby had up his sleeve, Mohale was excited and grateful for the wonderful gesture Somizi showed him.  

In a video he shared on Instagram, a happy Mohale can be seen holding two big balloons, one in the shape of the number one, the other in the shape of the letter M.  

Mohale has been collecting wins lately, just days ago his hubby, Somizi,  took to the net and revealed Mohale had bought a new car.

This is shortly after reports that the pair's marriage was in “trouble” caused panic on the socials.

Mzansi's favourite couple landed on the Twitter trends list on Sunday after a Sunday World report alleged that the pair were “unhappy”, after just a year of marriage.

The publication alleged that Mohale had moved out of their marital home and that, though it was unclear what had caused their separation, the celeb couple “have drastically decreased their public appearances together”.

Somizi ignored the allegations and took to Twitter to congratulate Mohale on buying a new Mini Cooper Club.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ reports

Somizi blue-ticked the 'break up' reports but fans wanna know if there's some truth to the rumours
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

From love notes to cellphone addictions: 5 times Somizi spoke about his relationship with Mohale

The couple have once again squashed rumours there is trouble in paradise.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA

Meanwhile AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba and five others will battle it out for KZN's Most Loved Cousin award.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans gush over MaYeni - the Candy Crush queen TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang Matheba & fans show support for Shudu amid cyberbullying TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Ntando Duma pranked daughter Sbahle & her response is everything! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X