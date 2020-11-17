More proof they're good? Somizi spoils Mohale for reaching 1 million followers on IG

Mohale has been collecting wins lately, just days ago his hubby, Somizi, took to the net and revealed Mohale had bought a new car.

This is shortly after reports that the pair's marriage was in “trouble” caused panic on the socials.

Mzansi's favourite couple landed on the Twitter trends list on Sunday after a Sunday World report alleged that the pair were “unhappy”, after just a year of marriage.

The publication alleged that Mohale had moved out of their marital home and that, though it was unclear what had caused their separation, the celeb couple “have drastically decreased their public appearances together”.

Somizi ignored the allegations and took to Twitter to congratulate Mohale on buying a new Mini Cooper Club.