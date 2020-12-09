'Thank you for your final gift to us' - tributes pour in for Gee Six Five

No further details about her death had been made public at the time of publishing this article.

Tweeps took to their TL to express their shock and praise Gogo Olpha for having been fearless in the pursuit of her dreams.

Gee Six Five dominated the Twitter trends list, just like she did a few weeks ago, taking more than five spaces as tweeps bid her farewell.

“One minute you are alive, pursuing your dreams, pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. The next you are no more. Rest in peace, mama G65,” one heartbroken fan said.

“God literally let her do what she was passionate about before taking her from us. She taught us that anyone’s dreams are valid at any age. Thank you for your final gift to us #RIPGeeSixFive,” another tweep posted.

Cassper Nyovest, Duduzane Zuma and Tumi Sole were among many others who tweeted their tributes to the viral star: