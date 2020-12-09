'Thank you for your final gift to us' - tributes pour in for Gee Six Five
On Wednesday morning, Mzansi woke up to the heartbreaking news that 65-year-old internet sensation and amapiano star Gee Six Five had died, and they have flooded the TL with heartfelt tributes for the viral star.
The academic and hitmaker, whose real name was Olpha Selepe, died just weeks after finding fame across Mzansi with her hit single Obani Lababantu.
The devastating news was confirmed by her niece Sbu Mpungose in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu.— Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) December 9, 2020
Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/NAOHlWlsIp
No further details about her death had been made public at the time of publishing this article.
Tweeps took to their TL to express their shock and praise Gogo Olpha for having been fearless in the pursuit of her dreams.
Gee Six Five dominated the Twitter trends list, just like she did a few weeks ago, taking more than five spaces as tweeps bid her farewell.
“One minute you are alive, pursuing your dreams, pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. The next you are no more. Rest in peace, mama G65,” one heartbroken fan said.
“God literally let her do what she was passionate about before taking her from us. She taught us that anyone’s dreams are valid at any age. Thank you for your final gift to us #RIPGeeSixFive,” another tweep posted.
Cassper Nyovest, Duduzane Zuma and Tumi Sole were among many others who tweeted their tributes to the viral star:
No ways. This is heart breaking. 💔 https://t.co/1pD7uHPWjC— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 9, 2020
Rest In Peace 🥺🥺💔💔— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane_Zuma_) December 9, 2020
Olpha Selepe (65)
Retired as a teacher in March
A Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) student in higher education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
A hit song maker.#RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/lgEQBsg0nZ
Just In:— SAT AT 10AM (@MzansiInsider) December 9, 2020
It has been brought to our attention that @Real_GeeSixFive is no more.
Our condolences 💐 to friends and family🕊💔
Death be not proud 🥲 #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/HNKyQviG6a
Horrific news. I am thankful she got to taste her dream come true before she passed. What a role model for doing what you want with your life. Rest in Peace #GeeSixFive https://t.co/Z5MSqqs1iG— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) December 9, 2020
#RIPGeeSixFive— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 9, 2020
Condolences to the families and friends.
Robala ka Kagiso. pic.twitter.com/0fQo7dgFDe
Oh my word her career was just taking off it's so heart breaking to see her go but atleast in the end she found what she really loved #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/xmRm8xsEbL— colour Blue (@AtlliePalie) December 9, 2020
I have no words!!!😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 #RIPGeeSixFive https://t.co/9aTfHUPwKx— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) December 9, 2020
Just a few days after her one and only performance as Gee Six Five, Olpha Selepe has reportedly passed away.— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvoBerryRoux) December 9, 2020
"live everyday as though it were your last because one of these days it will be".
Rest In Peace Mama💔#RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/n2hBCYMzr2
Seriously..she is gone? #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/sO4Rxuiz9m— mboma (@mboma29617767) December 9, 2020
#RIPGeeSixFive bro I am also shocked pic.twitter.com/axV98aMles— KabeloM.Boshielo (@KabeloMohlahli) December 9, 2020
Legends never die, they live for ever #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/2E17ykrhR1— I follow back (@Plaas_Jappie1) December 9, 2020