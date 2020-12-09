TshisaLIVE

'Thank you for your final gift to us' - tributes pour in for Gee Six Five

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 December 2020 - 07:35
The 65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died.
The 65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Insider

On Wednesday morning, Mzansi woke up to the heartbreaking news that 65-year-old internet sensation and amapiano star Gee Six Five had died, and they have flooded the TL with heartfelt tributes for the viral star.

The academic and hitmaker, whose real name was Olpha Selepe, died just weeks after finding fame across Mzansi with her hit single Obani Lababantu.

The devastating news was confirmed by her niece Sbu Mpungose in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

No further details about her death had been made public at the time of publishing this article.

Tweeps took to their TL to express their shock and praise Gogo Olpha for having been fearless in the pursuit of her dreams.

Gee Six Five dominated the Twitter trends list, just like she did a few weeks ago, taking more than five spaces as tweeps bid her farewell.

One minute you are alive, pursuing your dreams, pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. The next you are no more. Rest in peace, mama G65,” one heartbroken fan said.

God literally let her do what she was passionate about before taking her from us. She taught us that anyone’s dreams are valid at any age. Thank you for your final gift to us #RIPGeeSixFive,” another tweep posted.

Cassper Nyovest, Duduzane Zuma and Tumi Sole were among many others who tweeted their tributes to the viral star:

65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died

The sad news was confirmed by her niece Sbu Mpungose in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

LISTEN | 65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five speaks about her newfound fame

If Twitter has anything to say about it, 'Obani Lababantu' is the song of the year!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Somizi says he wants to work with 'Obani Lababantu' star Gee Six Five

There's a new 65-year-old sensation in town that Somizi is crazy about!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Andile Ncube shows off his 83-year-old grandma’s singing skills

Move aside Andile, your granny is the real talent!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi hits back at Twitter after trending for defending Vusi Nova TshisaLIVE
  3. Refilwe Modiselle defends her 'Idols SA' opinions: 'Don't take it personally' TshisaLIVE
  4. Reality TV star Faith Nketsi builds her mom her dream house! TshisaLIVE
  5. Master KG beats Nicki Minaj to win 'best international song' at French awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X