Riky Rick congratulates Big Zulu after 'Imali Eningi' hits 2 million views in 2 weeks

Riky also thanked Duduzane Zuma and Winston Innes for “taking the walk to new heights”.

“And, most importantly, thank you SA for taking this song and making it your own. Siyabonga Kakhulu. We wishing you health, wealth ne nyama ... enin,” Riky wrote in his caption.

Since the video of Duduzane's walk went viral, Big Zulu's song has topped the music charts!

Big Zulu thanked Duduzane on social media for creating the #ImaliEningiChallenge. Imali eningi went viral after Duduzane posted a video of himself walking with the song playing in the background.

The video, which was posted on his [Big Zulu's] Instagram stories, found its way to Twitter where it landed on the trends list and soon became the #DuduzaneZumaChallenge.

“I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to SA. I want to say thank you for the love that you have shown my song, Imali Eningi. It has made us so happy to see the song rise.

“I also just want to particularly thank my brother Duduzane Zuma, Msholozi, for the challenge that he created using our song. I don't have much to give, just words from my heart to say I'm truly grateful ... Thank you so much,” Big Zulu said.