TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick congratulates Big Zulu after 'Imali Eningi' hits 2 million views in 2 weeks

11 December 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Riky Rick gives Big Zulu props on the 'Imali Eningi' music video hitting two million views in two weeks.
Riky Rick gives Big Zulu props on the 'Imali Eningi' music video hitting two million views in two weeks.
Image: Riky Rick Instagram

Rapper Big Zulu’s iMali Eningi  video has raked in 2 million views on YouTube in just two weeks and industry mate Riky Rick, who's also featured in the song, can't help but stan at the impressive achievement.

The Ungazincisho hitmaker took to Instagram to congratulate Big Zulu, saying that the “stars are aligned” for the musician and that it was his time to shine. 

Every once in a while the stars align and something special happens. At this moment in time the stars are dancing for iMali Eningi. Congratulations Big Zulu on the beautiful song, it's your time. Inkabi nation is too much ... " 

Riky also thanked Duduzane Zuma and Winston Innes for “taking the walk to new heights”.

“And, most importantly, thank you SA for taking this song and making it your own. Siyabonga Kakhulu. We wishing you health, wealth ne nyama ... enin,” Riky wrote in his caption. 

Since the video of Duduzane's walk went viral, Big Zulu's song has topped the music charts!

Big Zulu thanked Duduzane on social media for creating the #ImaliEningiChallenge. Imali eningi went viral after Duduzane posted a video of himself walking with the song playing in the background.

The video, which was posted on his [Big Zulu's] Instagram stories, found its way to Twitter where it landed on the trends list and soon became the #DuduzaneZumaChallenge.

“I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to SA. I want to say thank you for the love that you have shown my song, Imali Eningi. It has made us so happy to see the song rise.

“I also just want to particularly thank my brother Duduzane Zuma, Msholozi, for the challenge that he created using our song. I don't have much to give, just words from my heart to say I'm truly grateful ... Thank you so much,” Big Zulu said.

READ MORE

DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA

Meanwhile AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba and five others will battle it out for KZN's Most Loved Cousin award.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'That guy gave us Amakipkip swag & tippy toes' - Mzansi defends Da L.E.S

Mzansi tweeps said: "No Da L.E.S slander will be tolerated on the TL"
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Cassper Nyovest on life as a dad & pushing for his boxing match with AKA

Cassper has reassured he's going to hurt AKA in the boxing match.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge

Since the video of Duduzane's walk went viral, Big Zulu's song has climbed the music charts!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'Muvhango' fans shook that Hulisani was replaced without 'warning' TshisaLIVE
  2. Kelly Khumalo discourages fans from voting for her in KZN Entertainment Awards: ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Scandal!' viewers are livid & want Hungani 'Romeo' Ndlovu back on the hit ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X