TshisaLIVE

Nozuko Ncayiyane opens up about abusive past: My stepdads beat my mom

She hopes sharing her painful past would help her 'be able to recognise real love, build strong boundaries and develop new and healthier patterns' for herself and her family

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 December 2020 - 08:00
Scandal! actress Nozuko Ncayiyane shared her story.
Scandal! actress Nozuko Ncayiyane shared her story.
Image: Instagram/Nozuko Ncayiyane

Actress Nozuko Ncayiyane has opened up about the abuse she witnessed from a young age in the hopes of aiding her healing journey.

As SA's 16 Days Of Activism came to an end on December 10, the Scandal! actress took to her Instagram to share her story.

Nozuko said she hoped sharing her painful past would help her to “be able to recognise real love, build strong boundaries and develop new and healthier patterns” for herself and her family.

“Having experienced abuse from a young age, watching my stepdad(s) beat up my mom while she provided shelter for them, clothed and fed them while helping them to take care of their own families,” she  said.

“When I started dating, I fell straight into the same patterns. I remember the first slap from my first love, I never questioned it nor told anyone about it. My second love was even worse. He was emotionally, psychologically and sometimes physically abusive,” she said.

Nozuko also shared a video in which she displayed scratches on her face and ear. The actress said the video was taken in June 2019 where she knew she had had enough of being a victim of abuse, and one day wanted to be able to tell her story.

“The video in the last frame was taken beginning of June 2019. I knew I’ve had enough and that it would be ideal for me to share my story one day. I stayed in a toxic (on and off) relationship for three years — I was drained emotionally, psychologically, I suffered intense emotional and physical abuse and couldn’t recognise my own life anymore. Subsequently, I realised I had to break these patterns and take ownership of my life. Though it's been a challenging rollercoaster, I've decided to prioritise my safety and happiness. It's been over a year and a half of holistic healing and have become more aware than I have ever been,” Nozuko said.

Read her full post below:

Actress Nozuko Ncayiyane works hard coz... 'Poverty ain't sh**!'

"Poverty was never going to defeat me," Nozuko declared.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Pearl Thusi says women are the foundation of the country

'With all the storms, they’ve managed to keep this nation standing,' Pearl wrote about SA women
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

16 Days of Activism: Zoleka Mandela on hating herself after being abused as a child

Zoleka Mandela opened up about her struggles after being sexually abused as a child.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Unathi Nkayi to SA men: 'Your silence is so loud when it comes to GBV'

'Dear men, may your daughters meet guys like you'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Tension between MaYeni & MaCele becomes too much for fans to handle! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'God knows how blessed I am to be yours': 'Muvhango’s' Innocentia Manchidi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Desmond Dube on being homeless in Joburg: The streets were dark but I dreamt in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X