Nozuko Ncayiyane opens up about abusive past: My stepdads beat my mom

Actress Nozuko Ncayiyane has opened up about the abuse she witnessed from a young age in the hopes of aiding her healing journey.

As SA's 16 Days Of Activism came to an end on December 10, the Scandal! actress took to her Instagram to share her story.

Nozuko said she hoped sharing her painful past would help her to “be able to recognise real love, build strong boundaries and develop new and healthier patterns” for herself and her family.

“Having experienced abuse from a young age, watching my stepdad(s) beat up my mom while she provided shelter for them, clothed and fed them while helping them to take care of their own families,” she said.

“When I started dating, I fell straight into the same patterns. I remember the first slap from my first love, I never questioned it nor told anyone about it. My second love was even worse. He was emotionally, psychologically and sometimes physically abusive,” she said.

Nozuko also shared a video in which she displayed scratches on her face and ear. The actress said the video was taken in June 2019 where she knew she had had enough of being a victim of abuse, and one day wanted to be able to tell her story.

“The video in the last frame was taken beginning of June 2019. I knew I’ve had enough and that it would be ideal for me to share my story one day. I stayed in a toxic (on and off) relationship for three years — I was drained emotionally, psychologically, I suffered intense emotional and physical abuse and couldn’t recognise my own life anymore. Subsequently, I realised I had to break these patterns and take ownership of my life. Though it's been a challenging rollercoaster, I've decided to prioritise my safety and happiness. It's been over a year and a half of holistic healing and have become more aware than I have ever been,” Nozuko said.

