TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sweet! SK Khoza pops the question to his GF live on Instagram

'I've never met anybody who inspires me, who loves me so much, and I love her like crazy! I can genuinely say I'm in love'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 December 2020 - 10:00
Actor Sthembiso Khoza asked his girlfriend Mandy Hlongwane for her hand in marriage.
Actor Sthembiso Khoza asked his girlfriend Mandy Hlongwane for her hand in marriage.
Image: Actor Sthembiso Khoza// Instagram

Kings Of Joburg actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza is officially off the market after he asked his girlfriend Mandy Hlongwane to marry him, and she said "yes".

SK posted a 37-minute video on his Instagram TV in which he started by thanking fans for voting for him one of the best male actor nominees in the KZN Entertainment Awards which take place on December 15. 

Minutes later he was joined by Mandy — as they usually do — but she was preoccupied with her cellphone. That's when SK asked his fans to help him ask Mandy the big question. Then he got down on one knee while Mandy tried to read and understand why everyone was writing “Will you marry me?” on the Instagram live.

When it finally hit Mandy that SK was asking for her hand in marriage, her facial expressions and the pure joy that radiated from her face spoke volumes.

Her reaction was the cutest, and it had some of SK's fans and friends who watched the moment in tears. She said "yes".

Later in the video, SK explains how he's been waiting for so long to propose.

“I've never met anybody who inspires me, who loves me so much, and I love her like crazy! I can genuinely say that I'm in love!” a happy SK said.

Watch the full video below:

SK's comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from his thousands of fans and his industry mates, including his bosses and mentors, Connie and Shona Ferguson.

Her reaction! So happy for you nana! Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations to you both! God bless your journey together!” Connie wrote.

“You did it and your Queen Ayanda said YES. Congratulations to you both. LOVE is a beautiful thing. SK you have found your good thing. Hold on to it. I love you and I know just how happy your honey makes you. No man can hide that kind of. Bless you guys,” Shona added.

Other celebs also wished the couple well. and his fellow actors were especially happy to see SK has found happiness again.

“Old SK, I’m literallllllllly in tears. Flip man! Speechless. Bless your union and bless you! Yhu! I’m proper having heart palpitations. Congratulations,” Lunathi Mampofu said.

“I am so happy for you. You can actually see how happy she makes you. Congratulations mntase,” said Thembisa Mdoda.

#LoveInTheAir! SK Khoza shows off 'new girlfriend' in cutest video

Is SK Khoza in love again? Looks that way to fans...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Three reasons Mzansi absolutely loved Ferguson Films' 'Kings of Joburg'!

Crime, brotherhood and a legacy: Mzansi is living for Shona and Connie Ferguson's latest hit series.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | SK and brother Abdul Khoza on starring in the action-packed 'Kings Of Joburg' together

Abul plays the role of Lester and SK plays Cyrus Khuzwayo.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LOL! SK Khoza has the perfect solution for viewers who feel awkward to watch 'The Queen' with parents

SK balances a tweep on what to do when watching TV with his parents.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Tension between MaYeni & MaCele becomes too much for fans to handle! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'God knows how blessed I am to be yours': 'Muvhango’s' Innocentia Manchidi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Desmond Dube on being homeless in Joburg: The streets were dark but I dreamt in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X