WATCH | Sweet! SK Khoza pops the question to his GF live on Instagram

Kings Of Joburg actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza is officially off the market after he asked his girlfriend Mandy Hlongwane to marry him, and she said "yes".

SK posted a 37-minute video on his Instagram TV in which he started by thanking fans for voting for him one of the best male actor nominees in the KZN Entertainment Awards which take place on December 15.

Minutes later he was joined by Mandy — as they usually do — but she was preoccupied with her cellphone. That's when SK asked his fans to help him ask Mandy the big question. Then he got down on one knee while Mandy tried to read and understand why everyone was writing “Will you marry me?” on the Instagram live.

When it finally hit Mandy that SK was asking for her hand in marriage, her facial expressions and the pure joy that radiated from her face spoke volumes.

Her reaction was the cutest, and it had some of SK's fans and friends who watched the moment in tears. She said "yes".

Later in the video, SK explains how he's been waiting for so long to propose.

“I've never met anybody who inspires me, who loves me so much, and I love her like crazy! I can genuinely say that I'm in love!” a happy SK said.

Watch the full video below: