WATCH | Sweet! SK Khoza pops the question to his GF live on Instagram

Kings Of Joburg actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza is officially off the market after he asked his girlfriend Mandy Hlongwane to marry him, and she said "yes".
SK posted a 37-minute video on his Instagram TV in which he started by thanking fans for voting for him one of the best male actor nominees in the KZN Entertainment Awards which take place on December 15.
Minutes later he was joined by Mandy — as they usually do — but she was preoccupied with her cellphone. That's when SK asked his fans to help him ask Mandy the big question. Then he got down on one knee while Mandy tried to read and understand why everyone was writing “Will you marry me?” on the Instagram live.
When it finally hit Mandy that SK was asking for her hand in marriage, her facial expressions and the pure joy that radiated from her face spoke volumes.
Her reaction was the cutest, and it had some of SK's fans and friends who watched the moment in tears. She said "yes".
Later in the video, SK explains how he's been waiting for so long to propose.
“I've never met anybody who inspires me, who loves me so much, and I love her like crazy! I can genuinely say that I'm in love!” a happy SK said.
SK's comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from his thousands of fans and his industry mates, including his bosses and mentors, Connie and Shona Ferguson.
“Her reaction! So happy for you nana! Love is a beautiful thing! Congratulations to you both! God bless your journey together!” Connie wrote.
“You did it and your Queen Ayanda said YES. Congratulations to you both. LOVE is a beautiful thing. SK you have found your good thing. Hold on to it. I love you and I know just how happy your honey makes you. No man can hide that kind of. Bless you guys,” Shona added.
Other celebs also wished the couple well. and his fellow actors were especially happy to see SK has found happiness again.
“Old SK, I’m literallllllllly in tears. Flip man! Speechless. Bless your union and bless you! Yhu! I’m proper having heart palpitations. Congratulations,” Lunathi Mampofu said.
“I am so happy for you. You can actually see how happy she makes you. Congratulations mntase,” said Thembisa Mdoda.