TshisaLIVE

AKA explains why he hasn't signed the boxing match contract: They wanted me to pay R500k

He revealed that Cassper is also yet to sign up for the fight ...

17 December 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA explains why he hasn't signed the contract for a much-anticipated boxing match against Cassper Nyovest.
AKA explains why he hasn't signed the contract for a much-anticipated boxing match against Cassper Nyovest.
Image: AKA/Twitter

While many have been wondering why he hasn't signed the boxing match deal yet, hip hop heavyweight AKA has revealed that neither he nor rival Cassper Nyovest had signed the actual contract.

The rapper made the revelation on Twitter, saying the reason neither of them had signed the contract was because he needed to find someone to invest R2m for him to fight, and that he was asked to pay R500k.

However, now that he has his money, he and Cassper should be concluding things soon, said AKA.

Though AKA was the first to bring up the fight, in a series of tweets earlier this year, the rapper stated that he would no longer be doing “much talking”, because when it was time to fight and his team asked for the contract to be signed Cassper blue-ticked them at the time.

However, despite the stumbling blocks — or PR stunts to keep the boxing match a hot topic till 2021 — AKA again made it clear that the fight will happen.

“But rest assured ... the fight WILL happen next year, make no mistake of that,” he reassured his Megacy.

When asked by a tweep whether they were both set to make R2m from the fight, AKA gave clarity, saying he would be the one making the dough and he did not know what his nemesis stood to make from the showdown.  

The Supa Mega continued to explain to his Megacy that “boxing negotiations take time” hence there had been a series of back and forths between the parties.

The rapper also took  jabs at Mufasa, saying that while he was training this past year, all Cassper was doing was “eating magwinya”.

Regardless of the delays, AKA, reiterated that the “fight will happen next year. That's all there is to say about that.”

READ MORE

Black Coffee shows love to AKA by attending restaurant launch

Shoutout to AKA and Black Coffee for squashing their beef!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA reassures fans the boxing match against Cassper will happen next year

"Don't you worry. It will happen next year," AKA said.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper Nyovest celebrates winning Song Of The Year at #SAHHA2020

"If you think I'm gonna win Song of the year at the Hip Hop awards and behave then you got something else coming!"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee shows love to AKA by attending restaurant launch TshisaLIVE
  2. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Is everyone in her circle hot?’ — Faith Nketsi’s reality show keeps ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Riky Rick addresses 'reckless super-spreader' event backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X