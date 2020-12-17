AKA explains why he hasn't signed the boxing match contract: They wanted me to pay R500k

While many have been wondering why he hasn't signed the boxing match deal yet, hip hop heavyweight AKA has revealed that neither he nor rival Cassper Nyovest had signed the actual contract.

The rapper made the revelation on Twitter, saying the reason neither of them had signed the contract was because he needed to find someone to invest R2m for him to fight, and that he was asked to pay R500k.

However, now that he has his money, he and Cassper should be concluding things soon, said AKA.