TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest celebrates winning Song Of The Year at #SAHHA2020

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 December 2020 - 13:00
Cassper Nyovest, right, seen here with producer Alie Keys, won big at the 2020 SA Hip Hop Awards.
Cassper Nyovest, right, seen here with producer Alie Keys, won big at the 2020 SA Hip Hop Awards.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is having an amazing birthday month and he got his cherry on top when he won big at the 2020 SA Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA).

The rapper will have a lot to celebrate when he hosts his two birthday bashes in the next few days.

This after Cassper bagged three of the most coveted awards at the annual event - Best Male artist, Best Album for Any Minute Now and Song of The Year for Good For That - on Saturday night and aired live on SABC1.

“I’m excited to walk away as the biggest winner at #SAHHA2020 this year. Taking home the Song of The Year title was definitely the cherry on top and the best way to usher in my birthday,” said Cassper.

The rapper, who was in Malawi over the weekend, expressed his excitement at winning the awards.

Cassper said the fact that his fifth studio album was winning him accolades was proof he was ageing well as an artist.

I'm in Malawi driving from Blantyre to Lilongwe and we get a call saying we won a few awards, including song of the year, at the #SAHHA2020.

“First, to win best album with my fifth album is a testimony that I am ageing well. To win song of the year says my fans go hard! Thank you!” Cassper said.

Another winner who got the streets talking was new kid on the block Costa Titch. The newcomer won the Best Collabo and the Best Remix awards for Nkalakatha featuring AKA and Riky Rick.

Here is the full list of winners:

Song Of The Year: Cassper Nyovest

Best Album: Cassper Nyovest

Best International Brand: Sporstcene

DJ Of The Year: DJ Ph

MVP: Riky Rick

Best Digital Sales: Nasty C

Best Remix: Nkalakatha Remix by Costa Titch

Best Radio Show: Good Hope FM (DJ Ready D Show)

Ubuntu Activism: Enzo Slaghuis

Honorary Award: Prophets Of Da City (POC)

Best Video: More Drugs by Nadia Nakai

Best Male: Cassper Nyovest

Best Female: Dee Koala

Best Local Brand: Skhanda World

Producer Of The Year: Tweezy

Cassper snubs AKA’s boss moves, thinks he's 'looking for all the reasons not to fight'

All Cassper wants to do is get in the boxing ring and he thinks AKA now wants the opposite and is using the "boss moves" as an evasive tactic.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Lasizwe wants to party it up with Cassper: ‘He knows how to groove’

So, according to Lasizwe, Cassper Nyovest is the "vibes.com"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper taunts AKA who apparently 'refuses' to sign boxing match contract

"Now it's time to sign and get in the ring. Crickets. Let's go! Sign papa! It's time to pay!" Cassper tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper Nyovest plans to throw himself two 30th birthday bashes

Cassper wants to throw the mother of all house parties for his 30th birthday.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Tension between MaYeni & MaCele becomes too much for fans to handle! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'God knows how blessed I am to be yours': 'Muvhango’s' Innocentia Manchidi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Desmond Dube on being homeless in Joburg: The streets were dark but I dreamt in ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X