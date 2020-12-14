Cassper Nyovest celebrates winning Song Of The Year at #SAHHA2020
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is having an amazing birthday month and he got his cherry on top when he won big at the 2020 SA Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA).
The rapper will have a lot to celebrate when he hosts his two birthday bashes in the next few days.
This after Cassper bagged three of the most coveted awards at the annual event - Best Male artist, Best Album for Any Minute Now and Song of The Year for Good For That - on Saturday night and aired live on SABC1.
“I’m excited to walk away as the biggest winner at #SAHHA2020 this year. Taking home the Song of The Year title was definitely the cherry on top and the best way to usher in my birthday,” said Cassper.
Fucking crazy!!! Shout out to Tyler Icu for the beat!!!! We got the biggest one of the year!!! #SAHHA2020 https://t.co/iavIOoInXx— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 12, 2020
The rapper, who was in Malawi over the weekend, expressed his excitement at winning the awards.
Cassper said the fact that his fifth studio album was winning him accolades was proof he was ageing well as an artist.
“I'm in Malawi driving from Blantyre to Lilongwe and we get a call saying we won a few awards, including song of the year, at the #SAHHA2020.
“First, to win best album with my fifth album is a testimony that I am ageing well. To win song of the year says my fans go hard! Thank you!” Cassper said.
Im in Malawi driving from Blantyre to Lilongwe & we get a call saying we won a few awards including song of the year at the #SAhha2020 . Firstly, to win best album with my 5th album is a testimony that I am aging well. To win song of the year says my fans go hard!!! Thank you!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 12, 2020
Yo!!! We won song of the year tonight!!!! Excuse my behavior tomorrow!!! Ima be whylling out!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 13, 2020
If you think I'm gonna win Song of the year at the Hip Hop awards and behave then you got something else coming!!! Plus it's my birthday in a few days!!! Im about to do the most!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 13, 2020
Another winner who got the streets talking was new kid on the block Costa Titch. The newcomer won the Best Collabo and the Best Remix awards for Nkalakatha featuring AKA and Riky Rick.
Congratulations to Costa Titch for winning the 'Best Collabo' and 'Best Remix' awards for 'Nkalakatha' featuring AKA and Riky Rick at the SA Hip Hop Awards.#SAHHA2020 pic.twitter.com/4ENFPtahqZ— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) December 12, 2020
Here is the full list of winners:
Song Of The Year: Cassper Nyovest
Best Album: Cassper Nyovest
Best International Brand: Sporstcene
DJ Of The Year: DJ Ph
MVP: Riky Rick
Best Digital Sales: Nasty C
Best Remix: Nkalakatha Remix by Costa Titch
Best Radio Show: Good Hope FM (DJ Ready D Show)
Ubuntu Activism: Enzo Slaghuis
Honorary Award: Prophets Of Da City (POC)
Best Video: More Drugs by Nadia Nakai
Best Male: Cassper Nyovest
Best Female: Dee Koala
Best Local Brand: Skhanda World
Producer Of The Year: Tweezy