WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir’s version of 'All I Want For Christmas is You' will give you chills

Move over Mariah Carey, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has got this one in the bag!

Mzansi's renowned choir has released their rendition of US megastar Mariah's Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas is You.

The choir released the track this week, just ahead of Christmas Day next Friday.

To get the country in a jolly spirit, the choir said it hoped the song would be a reminder of the spirit of ubuntu.

“May our performance of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You be a timely reminder to make this Christmas special for those at risk this year. Stay safe and reach out with love, care, and the spirit of ubuntu,” said the choir.

Since its release on YouTube, the song has garnered more than 13,600 views.

Watch the full video below: