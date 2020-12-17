TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir’s version of 'All I Want For Christmas is You' will give you chills

17 December 2020 - 06:30
The Ndlovu Youth Choir put their special spin on Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir put their special spin on Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’.
Image: Corinna Tannian

Move over Mariah Carey, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has got this one in the bag!

Mzansi's renowned choir has released their rendition of US megastar Mariah's Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas is You.

The choir released the track this week, just ahead of Christmas Day next Friday.

To get the country in a jolly spirit, the choir said it hoped the song would be a reminder of the spirit of ubuntu.

“May our performance of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You be a timely reminder to make this Christmas special for those at risk this year. Stay safe and reach out with love, care, and the spirit of ubuntu,” said the choir.  

Since its release on YouTube, the song has garnered more than 13,600 views.

Watch the full video below:

The choir has collaborated with big names and brands in the country and abroad.

Recently, the choir released a new song with the Proteas' AB de Villiers and singer-songwriter Karen Zoid.

The song, titled The Flame, is aimed at celebrating the human spirit and bringing about unity during a difficult 2020.

The choir also teamed up with Netflix for a festive song titled Square Root of Possible from the streaming service's holiday film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Adventure.

The song is from an American-style theatrical piece and was transformed to add an “African feel”. 

It is sung in six official SA languages, namely English, Setswana, Sesotho, isiZulu, isiNdebele and sePedi.

The choir also teamed up with US singer Pink for the latest rendition of A Million Dreams as part of a Unicef Changemaker 2020 fund-raiser.

“It was an honour to collaborate with the Ndlovu Youth Choir on this new version of A Million Dreams. Though we were thousands of miles apart due to the pandemic, we were connected by Unicef’s life-saving mission of putting children first,” said Pink.

MORE

WATCH | Pink 'honoured' to collab with Ndlovu Youth Choir

This rendition of the popular song will leave you with goosebumps.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir team up with Netflix for new song

The song is sung in six official South African languages - English, Setswana, Sesotho, isiZulu, isiNdebele and sePedi.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Say what?! AB de Villiers just dropped a song with the Ndlovu Youth Choir & Karen Zoid

The song, titled 'The Flame', is aimed at celebrating the human spirit and bringing about unity during a difficult 2020.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee shows love to AKA by attending restaurant launch TshisaLIVE
  2. LEVELS! Kairo gets a new ride from Santa — a whole R6.4k Ford Raptor! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Is everyone in her circle hot?’ — Faith Nketsi’s reality show keeps ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Riky Rick addresses 'reckless super-spreader' event backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X