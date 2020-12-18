TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans relieved Teddy’s secret is finally out!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 December 2020 - 18:00
Zolisa Xaluva plays the role of principal Melusi Dlamini in 'Gomora', and he found out on Thursday night that Miss Manzi has been raping Teddy.
Image: Supplied/ Zolisa's Facebook

Fans of Gomora are breathing easier after the Teddy and Miss Manzi storyline finally reached a point where Miss Manzi has been exposed, thanks to Langa sharing Teddy's letter with principal Melusi Dlamini.

The new teacher took advantage of the crush Teddy had on her, lured him in and forced herself on him. She then began playing mind games with Teddy, who felt violated but didn't know how to deal with what was happening.

Teddy went through a lot over the last few weeks while viewers were glued to the small screen.

After weeks of hoping Teddy would finally tell his family Miss Manzi has been raping him, fans gave up and resorted to threatening to stop watching the popular soapie if the writers continued to drag the painful storyline.

On Thursday, Langa finally helped the situation by telling principal Melusi what has been happening, and viewers got their breakthrough. Now they wait in anticipation to see what action will be taken against Miss Manzi.

Even though it dragged longer than they wanted, fans have applauded Gomora for the storyline.

This Manzi/Teddy storyline is so important! Pains me that so many little boys go through such and are too afraid or embarrassed to speak about it. Many only realise once they’re older that they were violated by older women/men,” DJ Lamiez said.

Now that Melusi knows what has been happening to Teddy, views finally feel like the storyline is nearing the end.

“Yhu! The way the girls and I just screamed when we saw Teddy’s letter in Melusi’s hands?!? Yhu, this storyline had dragged for far too long, yessis!” one tweep said.

Here are the rest of the reactions:

