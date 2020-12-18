Moonchild's track 'Bashiri' inspires new challenge

Since dropping her new EP Nudes, Moonchild Sanelly's song Bashiri has sparked a new dance challenge.

Landing on the Twitter trend's list, Bashiri, which sounds similar to the controversial pastor Bushiri, has got Mzansi not only dancing to the upbeat single but talking about how spot on the message of the song was.

While the title has a different spelling to the name of the Malawian “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri, who is facing trial because of alleged fraud and money laundering involving more than R15m, Moonchild has taken jabs at “fake” pastors out there.

Bushiri made headlines when he claimed to have cured people of HIV, healed disabled people and that he has walked on air.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Moonchild revealed that her song is a critique of profit-orientated Christian preachers who promise to do wonders while demanding exorbitant amounts of cash from churchgoers.

The Gqom/Amapiano singer stated that her single was inspired by the testimony of a woman who is a member of a church, in which the pastor exploits faith for his personal economic gains.

“People pay for ‘miracle oil’ while the pastor lands at the service in a helicopter, being treated like God himself despite taking money from his congregation.

“This song is from the perspective of a Bashiri disciple whose husband was cheating — in the song, a woman is lamenting her relationship and takes her husband to her pastor, who promises that he can perform this miracle to make her husband faithful — which is ridiculous, because infidelity is not solved through prayer and tithing,” Moonchild remarked.

Here's how Mzansi is vibing to the rhythm of Moonchild's song: