Shimza believes the key to success is fully realising your goals
Congo Congo hitmaker Shimza took to Twitter this week with some insightful advice on how to own the game.
The DJ, who often takes to the TL with his pearls of wisdom, dropped some bars this week.
The star said that having fully realised visions and goals is the best way to make it big in this dog eat dog world.
“The beauty of understanding your vision, your offering and your target is the best thing you can ever do for yourself, you’ll never judge your progress based on other people’s vision of their own goals!” tweeted Shimza.
Tweeps praised the young artist for his wisdom, with many of his fans armed and ready to act on his advice.
Have a look at some tweeps singing his praises:
The Tembisa-born star has often taken to social media with his insights and revelations. Just recently, the African Woman hitmaker praised SA musicians for taking their entrepreneurship outside the studio.
“Our era of artists are selling more than just music! Woke bunch!” Shimza tweeted.
Before the era of the coronavirus pandemic, the star took to Twitter with some advice for up-and-coming DJs about patience and respect in the music business.
“Dear DJ(s) don't be pressured by people who mock you for playing for free, we've all been there. Push, be patient, respect your craft and make use of every opportunity given to you.”