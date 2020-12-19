SNAPS | Pink roses & champopo galore! Inside Tshepi Vundla's 30th birthday

Model and influencer Tshepi Vundla celebrated her birthday with class, and 30 has never looked better!

Taking to Instagram, the G.H. Mumm ambassador let fans know she is ready for her 30s, despite not looking a day over 20.

The star celebrated her big day in style at the Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa in Morningside, Johannesburg. Her pink, purple, gold and white theme was a hit with family and friends who attended her celebration.`

Guests were seen treated to champopo, a three-course meal and a celebration of life — with a birthday cake, of course!

Check some of the snaps from the day below: