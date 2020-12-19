SNAPS | Pink roses & champopo galore! Inside Tshepi Vundla's 30th birthday
Model and influencer Tshepi Vundla celebrated her birthday with class, and 30 has never looked better!
Taking to Instagram, the G.H. Mumm ambassador let fans know she is ready for her 30s, despite not looking a day over 20.
The star celebrated her big day in style at the Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa in Morningside, Johannesburg. Her pink, purple, gold and white theme was a hit with family and friends who attended her celebration.`
Guests were seen treated to champopo, a three-course meal and a celebration of life — with a birthday cake, of course!
Check some of the snaps from the day below:
Taking time to celebrate all things 'TV', she thanked her fans and loved ones for a special day full of appreciation. She also welcomed herself into the "dirty 30s".
“Happy 30th birthday to ME! Life itself is a beautiful gift & I cannot be more thankful to be alive, happy, and healthy. I have a feeling this may be the best year,
“Thank you to everyone who made my birthday super special. All your calls, texts, tweets, mentions were everything & more. I really do appreciate all the love. I love you all,” Tshepi said.
Congrats Tshepi. Here's to 30 more!
And, hopefully, an invitation next time.