TshisaLIVE

Alililili! Kid X and Dudu tie the knot in stunning traditional ceremony

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 December 2020 - 14:00
Rapper Kid X and his pregnant long-time girlfriend Dudu tied the knot in a stunning traditional ceremony.
Rapper Kid X and his pregnant long-time girlfriend Dudu tied the knot in a stunning traditional ceremony.
Image: Instagram/DuduChilli

A few days after announcing that they were expecting their first bundle of joy, rapper Kid X and his long-time partner Duduzile “Dudu” Chili tied the knot in a stunning, star-studded traditional ceremony.

Congratulatory messages were the order of the weekend as fans and industry mates took to social media to congratulate Kid X and his baby mama to-be on finally tying the knot and having their umembeso in KZN.

The couple looked amazing in Ndebele print inspired outfits and radiated love in all the snaps friends and family shared on the socials. Kwesta and his wife Yolanda, as well as Thabsie and her hubby were some of the stars who attended the pair's big day.

Kid X paid lobola earlier this year and though he wasn't keen to share details, the rapper confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he proposed to Dudu and has paid lobola.

“Yes, we are engaged and I have paid lobola but I'm not trying to have an interview about it,” Kid X told TshisaLIVE.

Halala! Kid X is going to be a daddy!

"I can’t wait to meet our little one," Kid X's partner Dudu said.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

The pair have been dating for a while and the two never hid their romance, as appreciation and loved-up snaps of each other flooded the 'gram from as early as 2017. In his music video for Mntwana Womuntu, featuring legendary Maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala, the beautiful Dudu plays Kid X’s love interest.

Swipe left on the Instagram post below, to see Kid X and Dudu dance happily on their big day.

Kid X is the latest SA hip-hop artist to confirm he will join the daddy club, after he took to Instagram to reveal that he Dudu are about to be first-time parents.

The rapper posted a photo of himself and his bae wearing sneakers and another one with a pair of baby sneakers. He captioned the post expressing his gratitude to God.

“God’s outpouring love has extended. I am beyond words,” Kid X wrote.

Dudu also gave God the credit for their blessing. She quoted a Bible scripture that speaks about all perfect gifts being from God.

James 1 vs 17: 'Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the father of heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.'”

See some of the snaps and videos from their wedding below.

READ MORE:

Rapper Kid X is officially off the love market

Alililililili! Another #SAHipHop wedding loading.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Here's why Kid X believes Bafana Bafana pulled a 'Mabena' against Ivory Coast

X said he was concerned and stunned when the coach "dismissed" the need for players' psyche to be worked on
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Five moments from Kwesta's magical white wedding

Kwesta married the love of his life over the weekend.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party! TshisaLIVE
  3. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans relieved Teddy’s secret is finally out! TshisaLIVE
  5. R600 tip? Yup, Somizi did it - but some tweeps are mad that he even took a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X