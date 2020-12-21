Alililili! Kid X and Dudu tie the knot in stunning traditional ceremony

A few days after announcing that they were expecting their first bundle of joy, rapper Kid X and his long-time partner Duduzile “Dudu” Chili tied the knot in a stunning, star-studded traditional ceremony.

Congratulatory messages were the order of the weekend as fans and industry mates took to social media to congratulate Kid X and his baby mama to-be on finally tying the knot and having their umembeso in KZN.

The couple looked amazing in Ndebele print inspired outfits and radiated love in all the snaps friends and family shared on the socials. Kwesta and his wife Yolanda, as well as Thabsie and her hubby were some of the stars who attended the pair's big day.

Kid X paid lobola earlier this year and though he wasn't keen to share details, the rapper confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he proposed to Dudu and has paid lobola.

“Yes, we are engaged and I have paid lobola but I'm not trying to have an interview about it,” Kid X told TshisaLIVE.