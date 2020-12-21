Alililili! Kid X and Dudu tie the knot in stunning traditional ceremony
A few days after announcing that they were expecting their first bundle of joy, rapper Kid X and his long-time partner Duduzile “Dudu” Chili tied the knot in a stunning, star-studded traditional ceremony.
Congratulatory messages were the order of the weekend as fans and industry mates took to social media to congratulate Kid X and his baby mama to-be on finally tying the knot and having their umembeso in KZN.
The couple looked amazing in Ndebele print inspired outfits and radiated love in all the snaps friends and family shared on the socials. Kwesta and his wife Yolanda, as well as Thabsie and her hubby were some of the stars who attended the pair's big day.
Kid X paid lobola earlier this year and though he wasn't keen to share details, the rapper confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he proposed to Dudu and has paid lobola.
“Yes, we are engaged and I have paid lobola but I'm not trying to have an interview about it,” Kid X told TshisaLIVE.
The pair have been dating for a while and the two never hid their romance, as appreciation and loved-up snaps of each other flooded the 'gram from as early as 2017. In his music video for Mntwana Womuntu, featuring legendary Maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala, the beautiful Dudu plays Kid X’s love interest.
Swipe left on the Instagram post below, to see Kid X and Dudu dance happily on their big day.
Kid X is the latest SA hip-hop artist to confirm he will join the daddy club, after he took to Instagram to reveal that he Dudu are about to be first-time parents.
The rapper posted a photo of himself and his bae wearing sneakers and another one with a pair of baby sneakers. He captioned the post expressing his gratitude to God.
“God’s outpouring love has extended. I am beyond words,” Kid X wrote.
Dudu also gave God the credit for their blessing. She quoted a Bible scripture that speaks about all perfect gifts being from God.
“James 1 vs 17: 'Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the father of heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.'”
See some of the snaps and videos from their wedding below.