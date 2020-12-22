Big Zulu responds to Somizi Mhlongo's criticism of 'Imali Eningi'

Rapper Big Zulu has shrugged off media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's criticism that his hit song Imali Eningi is not “for people with money”.

The rapper came out and defended his hit song, that's got everybody stanning, after it drew criticism from Somizi who said during the KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards recently that he “can’t relate to a song about wanting to have lots of money when he's already rich”.

While many were surprised to hear Somizi utter such words, Big Zulu calmly told TshisaLIVE that he wasn't going to stress himself about the media personality's opinion.

"All that he said is his opinion, the song is big and people love it... they're a lot of that relate to it. Who am I to stress about Somizi?"

When asked whether he takes offense to Somizi's remarks, Big Zulu stated Somizi was not his friend hence he's not taken aback by his comment.

Feeling unfazed by the criticism, Big Zulu said, "I haven't heard him say those words, I heard from people that Somizi said that he doesn't relate to the song... Somizi is known for being forward but I don't have a problem with him, I not used him, I don't know him, he's not my friend."

The rapper then explained that he and Somizi know each other hence he doesn't really have a problem with him or what his opinion was.

While on stage at the ceremony, the Dinner At Somizi host jokingly said, “The song is dividing us who have money and those who don’t have money and want to have it. The song does not relate with me at all and I feel left behind because I also like to be part of Duduzane Zuma’s famous walk challenge," Daily Sun reported Somizi as saying.

Over the last few months, Imali Eningi has gained nationwide fame which can largely be credited to the viral #DuduzaneChallenge.