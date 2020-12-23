TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Letoya and Lebo tie the knot in beautiful traditional ceremony

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 December 2020 - 11:00
Businesswoman Lebo Keswa and actress Letoya Makhene said "I do" in a traditional ceremony.
Businesswoman Lebo Keswa and actress Letoya Makhene said "I do" in a traditional ceremony.
Image: Instagram/#LeboLeToya

Proving love always wins, actress Letoya Makhene and businesswoman Lebo Keswa tied the knot in a stunning traditional ceremony.

They hosted their traditional wedding on December 22 as the pair said “I do” with their close family and friends as witnesses.

Though Letoya and Lebo are yet to share their feels and memories from their big day on social media, their friends have flooded their TLs with congratulatory messages and wishes for a long life and long love.

The couple and their guests looked stunning as they honoured the “African Royalty” theme.

Dr Criselda Kananda, who was programme director for the special occasion, shared a lengthy, heartfelt message on her Instagram as she reflected on the day. Criselda gushed over how Lebo and Letoya's love gave meaning to unconditional love.

Congratulations Lebo Keswa and Letoya Nubia Makhene. Toya and Lebo, yesterday you gave meaning to unconditional love and loving. As I awake this morning I give thanks to God Almighty for the gift of love, blessings and teachings about love, and your ancestors for sealing your covenant yesterday,”

Criselda thanked Cathay Yenana for sharing what the events of Tuesday symbolised spiritually, and Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, whose sermon reminded all those who attended the wedding about “who and whose they are”. 

Check out some snaps from the event. Swipe left to see the happy newlyweds.

Letoya and Lebo went public with their love after Sunday World “exposed” their relationship earlier this year. They have since been subjected to homophobic comments and cyberbullying, some of which they have taken time out to address.

However, the much-loved couple have also received lots of love and support from family, friends and fans on the social media streets and in real life.

The couple didn't waste time planning their big day after Lebo popped the question in October, then immediately started lobola negotiations. Letoya recently revealed she was literally a fiancée for only seven days before the wedding preps started.

Taking to Instagram, Letoya shared snaps of herself in a traditional dress with a caption that explained that a week after Lebo popped the question, Lebo's family came to pay their respects to her family and asked for her hand in marriage through lobola negotiations.

Letoya Makhene and Lebo share steamy snaps, showing critics the middle finger

Letoya and Lebo won't let haters stop them from showing their love.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Letoya Makhene was a fianceé for only a week, then immediately started wedding prep

Here’s a fun fact! Letoya Makhene was a fianceé for just one week before the lobola negotiations process got under way.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Letoya Makhene’s fiancée Lebo Keswa shares deets of their lobola journey

"Just imagine me trying to explain to my uncle that I want to marry another woman," Lebo said in a post.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘She said yes!’ Letoya Makhene gets teary as Lebo Keswa pops the question

Letoya is engaged to be married.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Big Zulu responds to Somizi Mhlongo's criticism of 'Imali Eningi' TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  5. Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X