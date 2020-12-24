Ya neh? Rapper K.O says artists should expect financial losses in 2021
Award-winning musician K.O took to Twitter to warn entertainers that 2021 is going to be a year of lost livelihoods, once more.
This after the nearly year-long battle those in the entertainment industry have faced with financial woes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With SA only having hopes of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, Cashtime hitmaker K.O took to Twitter with some advice for his fellow musicians and artists out there.
He informed those listening that 2021 was still going to be a year of trying times and most importantly: save up!
“Entertainers, a sizeable portion of 2021 is most likely going to be unfavourable to our livelihood as well. Please be wise with what you have,” wrote K.O.
Entertainers, a sizable portion of 2021 is most likely going to be unfavorable to our livelihood as well. Please be wise with what you have 🙏🏾— K.O (@MrCashtime) December 22, 2020
Many tweeps praised the star for his words of wisdom and shared their own 2c in the conversation. Have a look:
Wise words. We would be lying to say this period has been a stumbling block, when infact it's been a landslide in the direction of many entertainers. It is a shared concern and we need to challenge our respective efforts in creating the solutions though...✊🏽— PAIN (@PainAfrica) December 22, 2020
Please support upcoming artists too🙏🙏 https://t.co/TevGFTtd3u— The Black & White Tape💿OUT NOW📍📌 (@localconnectZA) December 22, 2020
Not just artists but everyone needs wise with what they have. https://t.co/JxDcO8luTk— The Don🗯 (@sbugraphix) December 22, 2020
A very good advice, brother. Financial Management 101. Keep up good work.— Teko Darkie Ramaidi (@TekoRams) December 22, 2020
100% artist need to use money sparingly. Cut down on unnecessary spending and most importantly invest.— Tumelo Lebeloane (@TumeloLebeloan1) December 22, 2020
Through 2020, the star has been vocal about the negative affect of the global pandemic. On his birthday in October, K.O reflected on the scares he had during the year, like when he almost lost his life due to Covid-19 complications.
Taking to Twitter, the Skhanda Love hitmaker opened up about how he has realised a clearer vision of purpose in his life.
“Blessed with another year on God’s green earth! Covid-19 almost took my life in July, it’s clearer now than ever I’m here for a purpose! October 13 eBaragwanath a baby boy was born ... Libra Gang!” K.O wrote.