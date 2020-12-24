TshisaLIVE

Ya neh? Rapper K.O says artists should expect financial losses in 2021

24 December 2020 - 18:00
K.O says SA musicians need to prepare for a financial knock in the coming year.
K.O says SA musicians need to prepare for a financial knock in the coming year.
Image: Via Instagram

Award-winning musician K.O took to Twitter to warn entertainers that 2021 is going to be a year of lost livelihoods, once more.

This after the nearly year-long battle those in the entertainment industry have faced with financial woes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With SA only having hopes of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, Cashtime hitmaker K.O took to Twitter with some advice for his fellow musicians and artists out there.

He informed those listening that 2021 was still going to be a year of trying times and most importantly: save up!

“Entertainers, a sizeable portion of 2021 is most likely going to be unfavourable to our livelihood as well. Please be wise with what you have,” wrote K.O.

Many tweeps praised the star for his words of wisdom and shared their own 2c in the conversation. Have a look:

Through 2020, the star has been vocal about the negative affect of the global pandemic. On his birthday in October, K.O reflected on the scares he had during the year, like when he almost lost his life due to Covid-19 complications. 

Taking to Twitter, the Skhanda Love hitmaker opened up about how he has realised a clearer vision of purpose in his life. 

“Blessed with another year on God’s green earth! Covid-19 almost took my life in July, it’s clearer now than ever I’m here for a purpose! October 13 eBaragwanath a baby boy was born ... Libra Gang!” K.O wrote. 

READ MORE

K.O says the youth are falling victim to 'voodoo' and 'umuthi'

"Young people protect your energy and souls, not everything that glitters is gold," tweeted K.O.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

K.O says his 'meekness' makes peeps think the game is easy

'I went against the grain to protect my legacy and brand when they tried ta get me tf outta here!'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

K.O reflects on a hectic 2020 on his birthday: Covid-19 almost took my life in July

Little did we know K.O was going through the most!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Big Zulu responds to Somizi Mhlongo's criticism of 'Imali Eningi' TshisaLIVE
  2. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo says he doesn't understand people offended by him ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  4. Mohale trends after Mzansi compares his gifts for Somizi with Vusi Nova’s TshisaLIVE
  5. Master KG wins another award: 'I need to buy a house just for these awards!' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X