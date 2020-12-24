Ya neh? Rapper K.O says artists should expect financial losses in 2021

Award-winning musician K.O took to Twitter to warn entertainers that 2021 is going to be a year of lost livelihoods, once more.

This after the nearly year-long battle those in the entertainment industry have faced with financial woes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With SA only having hopes of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, Cashtime hitmaker K.O took to Twitter with some advice for his fellow musicians and artists out there.

He informed those listening that 2021 was still going to be a year of trying times and most importantly: save up!

“Entertainers, a sizeable portion of 2021 is most likely going to be unfavourable to our livelihood as well. Please be wise with what you have,” wrote K.O.