From 'drunkard' claims to fashion 'flops'- 6 times Maphorisa clapped back
The year 2020 was clap back season for DJ Maphorisa, after the star served several disses that left his haters' heads spinning.
Maphorisa cemented himself as one of the best hitmakers in Mzansi this year, but also grabbed the headlines for his spicy responses to users who dared come at him.
From hitting back at claims his longtime collaborator Kabza de Small was a drunkard to getting dragged for his fashion sense, here are a few times Maphorisa warmed his Twitter fingers to take shots at the haters.
Mind your own business
After slaying the festive season, Maphorisa took a much-needed break in February. However, the streets were out here disturbing his peace and asking him not to let Kabza touch the fire water because “he looks like a 40-year-old drunkard”.
Phori hit back, telling critic to mind their own business, and another that he did not need their advice.
Who said we need advice did we asked u ? https://t.co/TCbIqWo4f9— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) February 22, 2020
Amapiano is not nice sober
He later responded to the backlash his comments received, claiming “amapiano is not nice sober”.
He said he had seen many people drinking while listening to his music and didn't get what all the fuss was about.
U guys act like le bo Jesus why dnt u tell the whole Sauta gore must not drink like this 🖕🏿 Futsek Amapiano is not nice sober go sleep ge or tell ur ancestors https://t.co/7Uty2oDT4U— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
Look iam a dj i hav seen millions of u guys drink while i dj, it doesn’t look like a problem to me neh— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) February 24, 2020
why onale problem le one person tell da whole Sauta to stop drinking
i wanna see something 🤬 https://t.co/cwKrMZHYfm
New car, but can you do this?
A few months later he hit back at a fan who tried to flex.
The fan tried to show off their new car by claiming it was paid in full, with “no debit order like DJ Maphorisa’s BMW M4”.
Phori asked the fan if she knew the first thing he did when he got his ride, with another fan bringing the receipts to show him spinning his car.
@DjMaphorisa @KabzaDeSmall_ 😅😅😅madumane prove.... pic.twitter.com/WYil9dBrHa— Tm£llø Ronald》🌴07 (@Tmll10) March 31, 2020
The Gucci drip
Besides his expensive taste in cars, Maphorisa considers himself a bit of fashionista.
He is always out here in the latest drip, but when one fan claimed he was Gucci-obsessed, he put them straight by telling them they don't even know where Sandton is.
Taniel wena u dnt even know gore Sandton e kae https://t.co/z68Fg5YGFe— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) February 16, 2020
Please list 10 of your favorite piano songs i wanna see something 👀— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) February 16, 2020
Fashion flop?
He is also known for experimenting with his outfits, getting the streets hot with a snap of himself in a colourful outfit that many compared to a circus tent.
As his name trended over the “fashion moemish”, he told the Twitter fashion police where to get off.
“I love Instagram comments more than Twitter. Twitter ke satan, shame,” he wrote, adding that it wouldn't be long before the streets were biting his style.
Just color blocking le shota stametta straight 😊😂 pic.twitter.com/zoq9c8hFi2— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) September 2, 2020
Who are you calling dirty?
The star also had to contend with trolls calling him “dirty” after he posted a snap of himself making music with friends.
A user took a swipe at Maphorisa's feet, saying they needed some TLC and suggesting a stone to get them clean.
Maphorisa clapped back, telling him to look again because it was sand from the beach that made his feet dirty.
Ke Mao who needs this😂Lol dats sand idiot zoom in re ko cape homeboy any way iam fucken dark skin https://t.co/8eUDzIE1D9— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) January 8, 2020