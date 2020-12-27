From 'drunkard' claims to fashion 'flops'- 6 times Maphorisa clapped back

The year 2020 was clap back season for DJ Maphorisa, after the star served several disses that left his haters' heads spinning.

Maphorisa cemented himself as one of the best hitmakers in Mzansi this year, but also grabbed the headlines for his spicy responses to users who dared come at him.

From hitting back at claims his longtime collaborator Kabza de Small was a drunkard to getting dragged for his fashion sense, here are a few times Maphorisa warmed his Twitter fingers to take shots at the haters.