'It was painful driving through Kasi seeing zero mask respect’: Lebo M fears for Soweto amid Covid-19 surge

29 December 2020 - 07:00
Lebo M has urged Soweto residents to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.
As South Africans gather and celebrate the festive season, composer and reality TV star, Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has warned Soweto residents against flouting Covid-19 regulations.

SA entered a second wave of infections earlier this month, according to health-care experts.

The Grammy award-winning songwriter shared a video of his drive around the township over the weekend, saying he had seen “zero mask respect” as SA battles a new variant of the virus, which is said to spread faster than variants in the initial wave.

“Please be safe out there, mask up folks. It was painful driving through Kasi seeing zero mask respect [from] over 90% of the population. We are not winning the save lives mask effort and sanitising. We can still celebrate intelligently,” he wrote in the video caption.

The announcement by health minister Zweli Mkhize of a second wave caught the attention of other celebrities who have since used their platforms to raise awareness about the virus.

Last week, actress Flo Masebe said she would not take part in any Christmas gatherings to prevent any further spread of the virus.

Watching loved ones lose their dearest ones and being able to only offer words of comfort from far has become a part of 2020 I really don't want [a] repeat. But it keeps repeating itself. The pandemic never left.” 

