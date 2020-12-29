'It was painful driving through Kasi seeing zero mask respect’: Lebo M fears for Soweto amid Covid-19 surge

As South Africans gather and celebrate the festive season, composer and reality TV star, Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has warned Soweto residents against flouting Covid-19 regulations.

SA entered a second wave of infections earlier this month, according to health-care experts.

The Grammy award-winning songwriter shared a video of his drive around the township over the weekend, saying he had seen “zero mask respect” as SA battles a new variant of the virus, which is said to spread faster than variants in the initial wave.

“Please be safe out there, mask up folks. It was painful driving through Kasi seeing zero mask respect [from] over 90% of the population. We are not winning the save lives mask effort and sanitising. We can still celebrate intelligently,” he wrote in the video caption.