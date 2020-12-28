Man of the year? 6 Big moves Master KG made with 'Jerusalema'

We don't need a national referendum to tell us that Master KG dominated 2020 and was the country's biggest export this year.

The man made major moves across the world with his hit song Jerusalema, getting praise from some of the world's biggest names and topping the charts overseas.

The song with vocalist Nomcebo Zikode was the national anthem for much of the year, and made the Limpopo artist one of the most popular musicians in the world.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Master KG said he was humbled by the massive reception to the song.

“It's so beautiful to see how Jerusalema has taken over the world, to see how far it has gone. The song did amazing at home, in December 2019 charting on each and every radio station. It ruled the streets and people created memories to the song.”

Here are five boss moves the song has made this year:

A GLOBAL DANCE CHALLENGE

While the song was popular on local charts, it really took off when it was used as the inspiration for a global dance challenge on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Health-care workers, ministers, priests, actors, convicts and police officers around the world participated in the challenge, posting under the hashtag #JerusalemaChallenge.

A NATION ON THE DANCEFLOOR

The challenge then became (nearly) compulsory for every SA citizen in September, after President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the nation to post videos of themselves doing it in celebration of Heritage Day.

“There can be no better way to celebrate our South Africanness than joining the global phenomenon that is spreading across the world and that is the Jerusalema dance challenge, the Jerusalema song that I love so much,” Ramaphosa said.