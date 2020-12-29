TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | What playing Gomora's Melusi taught Zolisa Xaluva

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
29 December 2020 - 15:00
Zolisa Xaluva opens up about playing Melusi on 'Gomora'.
Zolisa Xaluva opens up about playing Melusi on 'Gomora'.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Popular actor Zolisa Xaluva has won over audiences around the world with his role as Melusi on popular Mzansi Magic drama Gomora, and says his character has taught him a lot about dealing with personal trauma.

Sitting down (virtually) with TshisaLIVE back in July, Zolisa explained that too often parents carry a lot of personal baggage when raising their children.

"“I am not a father. I have never been a dad, but I learn every day about patience and allowing children to be themselves. Also allowing yourself, as a father, to not allow your own personal pain to be reflective in the way you raise your child. It’s very important to have personal growth before (you have children),” he said, noting that Melusi’s pain is showing in the way he raises his son.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

He said that a lot of people can relate to Melusi's struggles, including himself.

“A lot of people, especially black people, can relate. I do personally as well. My dad was very strict growing up. We had a strict upbringing, my brother and I, where there wasn’t much room for your own personal opinion, everything was kind of enforced on you.

“But I am also glad to say that I have a better relationship with my father now as a grown man than when I was younger. I find that he is more of a friend. I think he has also learnt that ‘eish, I don’t need to be the same way to my children as my father was to me'.”

READ MORE

Fans can’t get over 'Gomora's' Zodwa wanting an 'entanglement' with Melusi!

The fact that Zodwa saw Melusi and thought immediately of "tlof-tlof" was hilarious!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

IN MEMES | 'Gomora’s' teacher & pupil fight sparks heated debate on Twitter

All tweeps know is that this doesn't end well for the teacher who beat up the "child"
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Tweeps can’t help but stan gangster gogo Mam’ Sonto on 'Gomora'

Mam' Sonto is the real gangster for sure!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Zolisa Xaluva shades 'Generations' after exit

Zolisa says he's learnt loads of lessons.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

LISTEN | 'It’s so beautiful to see!' says Master KG as 'Jerusalema' continues to dominate

"Wanitwa mos!"
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. From John Vuli Gate to Kelly K jab - 5 times Jub Jub’s show shook Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Diddy stans on Kabza de Small’s amapiano hit TshisaLIVE
  3. TIMELINE | All the drama from Musa Mseleku and his wives TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Dawn Thandeka King on depression TshisaLIVE
  5. Big Zulu responds to Somizi Mhlongo's criticism of 'Imali Eningi' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
Wrapping 2020: A world in turmoil
X