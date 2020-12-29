LISTEN | What playing Gomora's Melusi taught Zolisa Xaluva

Popular actor Zolisa Xaluva has won over audiences around the world with his role as Melusi on popular Mzansi Magic drama Gomora, and says his character has taught him a lot about dealing with personal trauma.

Sitting down (virtually) with TshisaLIVE back in July, Zolisa explained that too often parents carry a lot of personal baggage when raising their children.

"“I am not a father. I have never been a dad, but I learn every day about patience and allowing children to be themselves. Also allowing yourself, as a father, to not allow your own personal pain to be reflective in the way you raise your child. It’s very important to have personal growth before (you have children),” he said, noting that Melusi’s pain is showing in the way he raises his son.